Oops, we've broken into the wrong business

THEY had climbed onto the roof, ripped back the roof sheeting and kicked through the ceiling plaster board.

There was just one problem.

Jason Kenneth Hamsik and his co-offenders had broken into the wrong business.

The thieves had their sights on a haul of electrical goods, but instead mistakenly started to break into the neighbouring real estate agency.

Hamsik today pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of entering with intent, one of failing to dispose of a needle and one of failing to appear in court.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said officers were called to the two Biloela businesses after alarms were activated on Sunday, September 9 2012.

In a search of the Biloela Betta Electrical, police found the doors locked and no signs of disturbance.

But at 9am the following morning, officers were again called to the store where employees had discovered several laptops missing.

The court heard offenders had entered through the roof, ripping the roof sheeting up and opening a manhole.

Ms Marsden said Hamsik had stayed in the roof space while his co-offender used a fridge as a makeshift ladder to enter the store.

He then passed a duffle bag with four laptops inside to Hamsik.

Three of the laptops were later returned to police, but officers searched Hamsick's house to find the fourth.

Ms Marsden said the laptops totalled $2536, but only restitution of $739 was sought for one damaged computer.

She said an additional $1354.75 was sought for repairs at Ray White Biloela, where the thieves had mistakenly entered before realising they were in the wrong business.

On September 21, 2012, Hamsick was granted bail for future court dates.

Ms Marsden said bail was enlarged repeatedly until Hamsick failed to appear.

Hamsick was located and arrested on June 17, 2016 in Biloela.

Ms Marsden said Hamsick had "made some positive changes” since the break-ins.

Speaking to Magistrate Mark Morrow, Hamsick said he was so high at the time of the offences he had little memory of them.

"I was a drug addict, a really bad drug addict,” he said.

Hamsick described how drugs had changed his life, leading to the loss of his job as a tyre fitter and problems with his family.

Since the offences, Hamsick said he had "cleaned my act up”.

"I'm a difference person,” he said.

Mr Morrow sentenced Hamsick to 21 months' probation and ordered him to pay $2093.75 restitution.