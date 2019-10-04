Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Lion King Ooshies collectables were a massive hit for the supermarket giant.
Smarter Shopping

Christmas product every Ooshie-lover will want

4th Oct 2019 12:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

They were the cute collectables we all went mad for when Woolies released a range of Lion King Ooshies earlier this year.

Customers clamoured to get their hands on the miniature Lion King characters, giving Woolworths a healthy profit boost.

Now the people at Ooshies are capitalising on the craze, offering advent calendars in Disney and DC Comics.

The Disney calendar includes 24 characters including Anna from Frozen, Mickey Mouse and Belle from Beauty and The Beast, while the DC version has Wonder Woman, Batman and The Joker.

But don't expect the calendars to come cheap. Available on Amazon, both are marked at more than $100.

READ MORE:

SUPERMARKET STAFF CRACKDOWN ON COLLECTABLE CHEATS

WHY COLLECTABLES CRAZE WON'T STOP

WOOLIES POSTS PROFIT JUMP AFTER LION KING PROMO

lion king ooshies shopping woolworths

Top Stories

    Rocky to host first Family Law info night

    premium_icon Rocky to host first Family Law info night

    News Pauline Hanson aims to reduce CQ local’s fears about the Family Law inquiry.

    An adopted pet success story to celebrate Capricorn Animal Aid’s 21st birthday

    An adopted pet success story to celebrate Capricorn Animal...

    Pets & Animals WHEN it comes to picking a new addition to your family — aka pet — sometimes it’s...

    The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

    premium_icon The secret to winning on the cricket pitch

    News Falcons make the most of a bad start

    Fire ban extended for CQ as weekend temps set to climb

    premium_icon Fire ban extended for CQ as weekend temps set to climb

    News The fire ban has been in place since September 16, but has been extended due to the...