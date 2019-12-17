OP high achievers at YSHS

YEPPOON High School students have plenty of reason to celebrate with 30% of the school’s eligible students having received a 10 or better for their OP this year.

Principal Ruth Miller said the dedication and commitment of these students had paid off, with students well deserving of their great results.

“It is expected that all students will get into their chosen pathway for further study, for the students who received an OP 15 or better score,” Ms Miller said.

“For students, the high scores are firm evidence that it is definitely possible to achieve excellent results in a regional centre.

“For students who didn’t achieve a high OP, they need not worry as they have been well versed on the various options they can now take to get into a chosen university or study pathway.

“The key to achieving a high OP is good balance between school work, personal life and to work closely with the school.”

School dux Hayley McCann, who finished with an amazing OP 2 result, said she was extremely happy with her results.

Hayley will now enrol at University Queensland to study International Relations and Journalism in Brisbane.

Ms Miller said Hayley was a fine example of a student who had done an outstanding job as a school captain, and had thrown herself into her study, her community involvement with Girl Guides and juggled part time work as well.

“The resilience shown by Hayley with such an enormous workload has been exceptional.

“She is hopeful of getting into International Relations and Journalism at University Queensland.”

Yeppoon High School has had 1050 students during 2019 and that number will increase to a record 1150 students with an additional 225 students enrolling from this year’s Year 7 students across the region.

FACTBOX

Yeppoon State High School top achievers

Hayley McCann – OP 2

Riley Allen – OP 6

Kye Nelson – OP 6

Lachlan Vale – OP 8

Teana Pass – OP 9

Spencer Coomber – Tomkinson – OP 10

Levi Briggs – OP 10

Eamonn Byrt – OP 10