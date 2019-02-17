The public schools that did the state proud

PUBLIC schools are celebrating statewide, with today's Year 12 report showing government schools have produced stellar results across the state.

The 2018 data released today by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority reveals that many state schools are performing well above expectations.

Several had students placed in the highest OP bracket last year - among them Brisbane State High School, Southport State High School, The Gap State High School, Toogoolawah State High School and Roma State College.

The Gap's principal Anne McLauchlan said the school community was proud of the 2018 students' efforts, putting the result down to "consistent effort and work ethic" across the students' senior years.

"This pride starts with our Year 7 teachers, who invested heavily in all the students from the day they arrived to the day they graduated at the end of 2018," she said.

"We are particularly proud of the cohort's QCS results, with all strands of the test being well above the state mean.

"The school has had a history of improvement each year in most areas."

The Gap had eight students receive an OP1, with 43 landing in the top OP 1-5 bracket.

The Gap State High School has performed well in the 2018 OP results. Students Levi Hockey, Campbell McFadden, Zach Thomas, Sophie Watson, Darcy Spurway and Tariq Soliman. Pic: Jamie Hanson

Ms McLauchlan said graduates were pursuing careers in a number of areas, including engineering, medical imaging, finance, law, nursing and information technology.

Meanwhile, experts said it was important to acknowledge other options students were taking, and that OP rankings - which in 2018 were given to just under half of all graduates - were just one of many measures of achievement.

In 2018 more than 40 Queensland schools - many of them state schools - saw every senior student finish with one or more VET qualifications, including school-based apprenticeships or traineeships.

Among them were Bray Park State High School, Balmoral State High School, Kawana Waters State College and Loganlea State High School.

Brisbane State High had the most top-band students in the state.

More than 150 schools had at least 80 per cent of their students' finishing with such qualifications, with more than 31,000 across the state graduating with a VET qualification.

Queensland Secondary Principals' Association president Mark Breckenridge said it was important to remember that receiving an OP was just one option for graduates.

"One of the great strengths of public education is diversity - not just diversity of students but in the pathways, and schools put a lot of effort to create multiple pathway options," Mr Breckenridge said.

"Success isn't just dependent on an OP ranking, and we should celebrate all students' good results, no matter what direction they choose."