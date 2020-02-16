OP RESULTS: How every school in Central Queensland performed

CENTRAL Queensland's top high schools for OP results have been revealed with The Rockhampton Grammar School coming out on top.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority today released the 2019 Year 12 results for more than 500 high schools across the state.

The results show 31.6 per cent of students at The Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton, received an OP between one and five, the highest proportion of high-end results in the area.

The Rockhampton Grammar School had a total of 30 students receive an OP between one and five, out of 95 students who got an OP score.

Dr Phillip Moulds, headmaster of the prestigious, historic school, said he was proud of those achievements.

The Rockhampton Grammar School Headmaster Dr Phillip Moulds.

Dr Moulds said seven students received an OP 1 last year.

"It's a combination of a lot of hard work from the students, their teachers and the support of the community and their parents," he said.

"It is a reflection of the value that the students place their education and of a culture that really values learning and having really great character and leadership."

Dr Moulds said the school was heading to a new system this year, so their focus was on preparing their students for the big change.

"We will spend a lot of time, energy and thought into ensuing our students are as prepared as they can be for the new system," he said.

"We are working on our student's development of values. We are working on their attitudes and behaviours, as well as ensuring they have got the necessary knowledge and understanding to be successful."

His message to the current Year 12 students was to work very hard and support each other.

"We want them to celebrate their achievements along the way," he said.

"The Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks they will get is one measurement but not the only measure of their success in the year.

"We want them to be really good people. We don't want them to be too stressed, but we do want them to achieve their personal best in everything they undertake."

Heights College, North Rockhampton, had the second highest proportion of high-end OP scores in the Rockhampton area, with 29.6 per cent of students receiving a score between one and five.

Of the 27 students who received an OP at Heights College, 8 received a result between one and five.

The third highest proportion of students receiving OP scores between one and five was at Biloela State High School, where 20.8 per cent received a top end result.

There were 24 Biloela State High School students who received an OP score last year, with 5 receiving a score between one and five.

Schools with fewer than 10 students who received an OP were not included in this analysis.

The 2019 student cohort will be the last class of Queensland students to receive an OP score, with the state moving Australian Tertiary Admissions Ranks from this year - in line with other states.

REGION'S TOP SCHOOLS FOR OPS

The Rockhampton Grammar School, Rockhampton - 31.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Heights College, North Rockhampton - 29.6 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Biloela State High School, Biloela - 20.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Emerald State High School, Emerald - 17.4 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

St Ursula's College, Yeppoon - 15.8 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

North Rockhampton State High School, Frenchville - 14.3 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Rockhampton State High School, Rockhampton - 13.3 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

The Cathedral College Rockhampton, Rockhampton - 12.3 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Marist College Emerald, Emerald - 11.1 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5

Emmaus College (Rockhampton), North Rockhampton - 10.0 per cent of eligible students received an OP between 1 and 5