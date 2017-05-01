Op shop hit for six after letter from a legend find

A SMALL but significant piece of Australian history has been discovered in Central Queensland.

The legendary cricketer Sir Donald Bradman travelled throughout Australia and the world during his illustrious cricketing career but it doubtful he would have ever imagined his footprint would have extended to central Queensland.

A deeply personal letter from the Sir Donald Bradman has turned up in a Gladstone opportunity shop in the most remarkable of circumstances.

Staff at the Gladstone St Vincent De Paul Society in Goondoon St, couldn't believe their eyes when they stumbled upon the hand-written letter in an old dictionary that had been donated to the charity with a pile of other old books.

While staff have no idea where the book came from, as they sorted through the crates of second-hand donated goods dropped off at the store, the letter was neatly and appropriately tucked away at the start of "B” in the old dictionary.

The staff still don't know who dropped off the dictionary and therefore how the letter came to be in the book.

Retail operations manager for the Central Queensland Catholic Diocese that runs the store, Charmain Tolhurst said the organisation was still, however, immensely proud to have discovered the letter and could now preserve another special piece of Australian history.

"It is quite an important piece of history, Sir Donald Bradman is a great Australian,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"This is a most memorable thing to find and we are proud to be able to save a piece of Australian history.

"It certainly looks like its been written to a friend.”

HIT FOR SIX: Dennis Mussig from St Vincent DePauls in Rockhampton with the letter written by Donald Bradman which was found in a book. INSET: Sir Donald Bradman. Chris Ison ROK280417cdon3

The diocese has contacted the Bradman Centre museum at Bowral in New South Wales to authenticate the letter.

Sir Donald was born at Cootamundra but spent his childhood days at Bowral before moving to Adelaide to play cricket for South Australia and famously Australia as its greatest ever cricketer.

He is revered as the best ever in the world to play the game and still tops the batting averages in world cricket with an amazing 99.94.

At this stage the letter, written on an official Sir Donald Bradman embossed letterhead, looks to be the real thing with the signature matching officials records held at the museum in NSW.

The letter, which will be donated to the museum, was written by Sir Don when he was 87 years old. It was addressed to "Andrew and Jules” and is dated June 4, 1996.

It is unknown if these people were friends but the contents of the letter suggest he did know these people.

"We could have benefited by putting this letter up for sale but because it is of such a personal nature, we feel it's only right to give it to the museum and they can decide what happens with it,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"The curators of the museum are pretty sure it is authentic and it is something we're sure they will cherish.”

The handwriting on the letter is slightly scrawled which may be explained by the advanced age of Sir Donald when he penned the letter from his home in Adelaide.

It talks about personal details about this family and also mentions his famous last interview with with television journalist Ray Martin.

He talks about "poor news” and how his wife Lady Jessie Bradman was "indisposed as having inoperable cancer” and about his "uncertain future”.

Sir Donald often described his life with Lady Bradman as 'the greatest partnership of my life'.

In 1949, when Bradman was knighted "for services to cricket”, in his acceptance speech for the award he singled out his respect for Jessie.

"I must confess that I felt a sense of pride that my wife could thus share in a positive way some reflected glory and she always bore her new-found status with grace and dignity worthy of any title,” he said at the time.

They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April 1997 and she died four months later on Sepember 14, 1997, just over a year after he wrote this letter.

They had two children, John Russell Bradman born July 10, 1939 and a daughter Shirley Jane Bradman who was born on April 17, 1941.

The letter finishes off with comments about his interview with Ray Martin. Apart from being the last television interview, dubbed "Don Bradman - 87 Not Out” when aired in 1996 on Channel 9, it was the centre of controversy after Martin revealed he had to tell former Prime Minister Bob Hawke to "back off” after he tried to scoop Martin on the hook up with the reclusive Sir Donald.

Martin had met Sir Donald at a dinner in the late 1980s and suggested he have an interview with him.

The legend of cricket reportedly said words to the effect of "Oh yeah, good try son” and went on to say he didn't have anything to do with television any more but if he did, it would be with Martin.

Mr Hawke subsequently approached Bradman for an the interview but had been told he couldn't do it unless Martin released him from his agreement.

Martin, naturally enough, didn't "release” him from his agreement and scored the famous last television interview with Sir Donald before he died in Febuary 2001.

In the letter found at the Gladstone shop, it appears in the scrawly writing that Sir Donald claimed he was a fan of Martin but was "glad it (the inteview) was over”.

Although The Don was known to be a prolific writer of letters to fans, this letter appears to have a familiarity about it that separates it from the regular letters he would have send out.

"You never know what you are going to stumble across when you start sorting through the crates at our stores,” Ms Tolhurst said.

"While this letter was quite sad, it was quite significant and an insight into his life.”

The Rockhampton diocese is currently organising for the letter to be transported to the Bowral museum.