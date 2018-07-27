Open date for site revealed for CQ miners memorial

REMEMBERING LOST LIVES: An artist's mock-up of the proposed Moura Miners Memorial with the three miners' helmets in the centre podium.

REMEMBERING LOST LIVES: An artist's mock-up of the proposed Moura Miners Memorial with the three miners' helmets in the centre podium. Contributed

IT HAS been years in the planning but the Moura Miners Memorial is scheduled to be open in just under four months.

While residents may not have seen much action at the site in the last few months, there has been plenty of work going on behind the scenes.

Overseeing the project is the Moura Community Progress Group, whose member John Walker confirmed that power and water supply had been fitted and the contracted builder Buildabull was working through the final stages and fit-out.

This is the concept photo for the entrance to Moura Miner's Memorial.

Buildabull is putting together the second tunnel for the memorial at its Rockhampton workshop and it will be brought out over the coming months.

The three miners' helmets for the centre podium have also been completed and are soon to be installed on site.

The progress group has been working closely with Horizon Signs in Biloela for the detailed information signs and plaques that will go up inside the memorial.

Mr Walker said the donation of $150,000 from Anglo American allowed the project to get over the line and near completion.

Construction of the memorial began in September last year and it is set to be opened in mid-November.

An update of the construction of the Moura Miners Memorial. Photos taken on January 11. Carly Goody

Funding and donations have come Electrical Trades Union, Queensland division of the Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union, Construction Forestry Mining Energy Union and Banana Shire Council.

The memorial will honour the lives of 49 miners who have been killed since the commencement of the open cut mine in 1961.

The structure will consist of a domed roof over a central sculpture of three miners' helmets.

Forty-nine shafts of light will beam to a central circle surrounded by terraced seating on the "coal wall”.

Visitors will enter the memorial through a mine shaft-style entrance, on which the names of those lost will be listed.

IN MEMORY OF:

49 miners who have been killed: