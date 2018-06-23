Open day held today in North Rocky's up and coming estate

L-R Amanda Millers from Keppel Developments and Nigel Gray from "Our New Address".

L-R Amanda Millers from Keppel Developments and Nigel Gray from "Our New Address". Chris Ison ROK210618chouse6

AN OPEN day will be held today showing off some of Rockhampton's newest homes.

The developer behind Crestwood Estate, Keppel Developments, is hosting an open day at five of its new homes in the Norman Gardens estate.

The homes have been built by Rockhampton builders Chris Warren Homes, HJ Family Homes, Our New Address and BJ Homes.

Keppel Developments sales manager Amanda Millers said the day, which includes a sausage sizzle and the chance to win a barbecue, is a great opportunity for last-minute first home buyers to take advantage of the $20,000 State Government grant, which was recently announced to end on June 30.

There will be a land sales agent on site and builder's agents for inquiries.

There is still plenty of land options available, with the recent release of the Silver Wattle precinct. Silver Wattle consists of 38 flat, easy-to-build-on allotments at market-driven sizes and prices.

There are also a few remaining blocks in the Chestnut Ave release.

"These blocks cater for the vast majority of the market,” Ms Millers said.

"They are perfect for anyone starting out, growing families and anyone looking for a great area where they will be surrounded by like-minded neighbours with Crestwood's high owner-occupancy rate.

"The estate's preferred builders have provided great-value house and land package options, which can be tailored to suit your budget and lifestyle requirements.”

Ms Millers said they had a positive response to the two latest land releases.

"Residents can enjoy the family-friendly vibe within the estate as well as having such ideal positioning located just minutes from major shopping, CQUni and childcare,” she said.

"To top it off, we are just a short 20-minute drive to the beautiful beaches of Yeppoon.”

