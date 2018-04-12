Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Property

Open for inspection properties April 14 to 20, 2018

12th Apr 2018 10:51 AM

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

Your dreams of modest living become reality immediately upon entering this truly captivating and sophisticated luxury, single-level estate home.

A near-new, Metricon-designed home, spread over a whopping 312sq m on a 662sq m golf-frontage block.

The fifth hole on the Peregian Springs Golf Course is your backyard, and I have to say it is the most picturesque outlook you could possibly imagine.

If there is ever a time to make a move, this property is definitely the one. Just a short stroll away from cafes, schools and bushwalks.

Only seven minutes to the alluring surf beaches of Coolum Beach, 20 minutes to Noosa's best restaurants and 20 minutes from the Sunshine Coast Airport.

Click here to see this weekend's open homes

open homes property real estate sunshine coast daily sunshine coast open homes sunshine coast property
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police hunt thieves who crashed SUV into shed at high speed

    Police hunt thieves who crashed SUV into shed at high speed

    News VIDEO: Stolen SUV hit a power pole at high speed and went through a fence before ramming shed

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:57 AM
    Three weeks on and CQ woman still missing without a trace

    Three weeks on and CQ woman still missing without a trace

    Critical Alert Police searching for Sarah Lindsay, last seen at secluded camp site

    • 12th Apr 2018 11:09 AM
    2000 customers in the bag for Livingstone bulk buy scheme

    2000 customers in the bag for Livingstone bulk buy scheme

    News support for cut-price calico as coast prepares for plastig-bag free

    Rocky mayor won't give up fight for suburbs

    Rocky mayor won't give up fight for suburbs

    Council News Margaret Strelow says the issue is urgent, but Bill Ludwig disagrees

    Local Partners