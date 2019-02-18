Open invite to MasterChef to come to CQ

COME ON UP: Can CQ tempt MasterChef to visit

MASTERCHEF will film it's 12th season in Queensland this year according to a report in the Courier Mail over the weekend.

The report said filming locations in Brisbane and the Gold Coast had been confirmed for the culinary television show's newest season.

However, Rockhampton boasts some of the countries finest beef and seafood making it a logical excursion for the latest season, and local representatives tend to agree.

Could the beef and barra capital have what it takes to tempt MasterChef producers into a Central Queensland excursion?

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was on board with the campaign.

"I wholeheartedly support the bid to see MasterChef come to Rockhampton,” she said.

"Everyone knows us as the Beef Capital of Australia, but our reputation as the barramundi capital is also soaring as we become known as a fishing hotspot.

We are a perfect fit for a show like MasterChef and the tourism exposure would be a very welcome boost for us.”

Coastal neighbour, Livingston mayor Bill Ludwig also echoed the call.

"Best beef, best seafood, plus the best fruit and vegetables in the world and the best locations,” he said.

Mary Carroll from Capricorn Enterprise said the tropic line would offer MasterChef the best of both worlds.

"You can experience everything Queensland along the tropic line,” she said.