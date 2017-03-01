Open mic night has last show on Saturday night

A LOCAL open mic night is set to take a well deserved break after over two years of showcasing Rockhampton's diverse talent.

Allsorts Open Mic is on once again at the Workshop on East St this Saturday night at 6:30pm, a free monthly exhibition of local musicians and comedians.

This weekends show will be a special one as the event is set to go into hibernation for a while.

The night is always a great opportunity for performers to test their wares, and never a dull time for those who are seeking entertainment.

Over the last two and a half years since Allsorts started, some amazing up-and-coming local talent has been part of the event.

Show organiser Jodie van de Watering has spent countless hours organising these events and is always excited to have any new performers sign up.

There are still spots available in Saturday's Allsorts show, so if you're someone who has the music or comedy in you and you want to share it with the community, search for Allsorts Open Mic on Facebook or contact Jodie on 0466 819 490.