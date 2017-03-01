34°
Community

Open mic night has last show on Saturday night

1st Mar 2017 4:52 PM
Tony Blez performing at Allsorts held at The Workshop.
Tony Blez performing at Allsorts held at The Workshop. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A LOCAL open mic night is set to take a well deserved break after over two years of showcasing Rockhampton's diverse talent.

Allsorts Open Mic is on once again at the Workshop on East St this Saturday night at 6:30pm, a free monthly exhibition of local musicians and comedians.

This weekends show will be a special one as the event is set to go into hibernation for a while.

The night is always a great opportunity for performers to test their wares, and never a dull time for those who are seeking entertainment.

Over the last two and a half years since Allsorts started, some amazing up-and-coming local talent has been part of the event.

Show organiser Jodie van de Watering has spent countless hours organising these events and is always excited to have any new performers sign up.

There are still spots available in Saturday's Allsorts show, so if you're someone who has the music or comedy in you and you want to share it with the community, search for Allsorts Open Mic on Facebook or contact Jodie on 0466 819 490.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Photo gallery: St Ursula's College stunning school formal

Photo gallery: St Ursula's College stunning school formal

CHECK out this stunning photo gallery to see some of the colour and style on show at the Year 12 formal for St Ursula's College, Yeppoon.

Breaking: CQ celebrity loses job, stays loyal to region

Hot FM's Benjamin Norris.

Mornings are set to sound very different for many in CQ.

Mine forced to re-hire sacked worker, pay him $103K

STRUGGLE: Peter Watts, a dad of three, spent the year working for his brother-in-law's company after he was unfairly sacked.

UNBELIEVABLE reason major mine was forced to re-hire a sacked worker

From miner to free range chicken farmer

BOK BOK BOK: Matt and Christie Coulson from Coastal Harvest on their free range chicken farm.

WATCH: Farm becomes silver lining for family hit by mining downturn

Local Partners

Open mic night has last show on Saturday night

Allsorts is set to take a well deserved break after over two years of showcasing Rockhampton's diverse talent

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

From miner to free range chicken farmer

BOK BOK BOK: Matt and Christie Coulson from Coastal Harvest on their free range chicken farm.

WATCH: Farm becomes silver lining for family hit by mining downturn

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Booval boy keeps winning over bride

Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan are still going strong.

WATCH: I'm A Celebrity's 'most dangerous’ jungle test yet

Jonathon ‘J. Mo’ Moran testing the Riding High Tucker Trial on set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Lisa Curry will take on reality show's ‘most dangerous’ Tucker Trial

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Sloane is entertaining and smart

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie Miss Sloane.

JESSICA Chastain is superb as formidable lobbyist Elizabeth Sloane.

Walter Reid heat's up this month

GALLERY EXHIBITION: Abstract landscape image on display as part of Heat exhibition in March.

Visit the Walter Reid Cultural Centre's latest art exhibition.

Unbelievable: 135% increase in legal Barra catches

The biggest Barra to come out of the Fitzroy in almost 20 years.

Biggest Barra in Fitzroy since 2000

Adele in Queensland: Where you can see her

Adele will be doing two major shows in Brisbane on the weekend.

15-time Grammy winner travelling with her four-year-old son Angelo

Adele nails opening Australian concert in Perth

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo shows Adele onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London. Adele, who has five Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, including album, song and record of the year.

Adele nailed her opening Australian concert in front of 65,000 fans.

Convenient Family Living

2 Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Located in Rosewood Drive, Norman Gardens is where you will find this beautifully maintained low set brick home. On entering the home you will appreciate its...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 Auction

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Superior Brick Family Home In Stunning Cascade Gardens Estate!

5 League Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $495,000

STOP LOOKING- THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOUR FAMILY! Welcome to 5 League Place, Norman Gardens - what an absolutely stunning a/c lowset brick and tile, family home, only...

Immaculate Well Maintained Family Home with Pool

17 Meilland Street, Parkhurst 4702

House 3 1 1 $315,000

This low maintenance 3 bedroom brick and colour bond home is immaculately presented to you in every way. The kitchen has been replaced in recent times along with...

Prime elevated position on The Range!

46 MacGregor Street, The Range 4700

House 5 2 2 $625,000

This spacious lowset brick home situated on The Range is in an elevated position with views of the Yeppen Lagoon and access to walking paths nearby. Don't feel...

Neat Low Maintenance Brick Home in Kawana

227 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $255,000

This 3 bedroom brick and colour bond low set home needs very little external maintenance which means more money in your pocket. All 3 bedrooms have fresh carpets...

Kershaw Parklands Near New 4 Bedroom Unit

7/12-16 Elphinstone Street, Berserker 4701

Unit 4 2 1 $325,000

Centrally located in a quiet dead end street you will find this prime Unit in North Rockhampton. The home is located in the secure gated complex of Kershaw...

A Very Attractive Family Package in a quiet Cul-De-Sac!

6 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $325,000

This neat and tidy package offers you a lovely modern low set brick home , If you are looking to enter the real estate market, here is your chance with all the...

Family Home with a Pool, 5 Bedrooms plus Office in Frenchville!

319 Philp Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 2 $429,000

This fantastic property is definitely the very best buy in Frenchville, with all the amazing features that is on offer. This very family friendly home is certainly...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

Southern investors eye off Allenstown property

The Allenstown Childcare Centre will go under the hammer next month through Burgess Rawson.

AN Allenstown childcare centre has hit the market.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major coast development will drastically change CBD streetscape

36 Mary St Yeppoon concept development proposal plans.

Up market coastal building complex to answer local demand

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!