OPEN NOW: Riders ‘pumped’ for Gracemere circuit

A YOUNG BMX rider at a new pump track in Gracemere called the new circuit “amazing” today.

Trying out the $767,000 track at Cedric Archer Park for the first time, the biker said she had been waiting quite a while for its completion, and intended to visit a few times a week.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and Rockhampton Regional councillors gathered to tout the 550m track this morning.

“It’s good to have activities like this for young people – and old people for that matter,” Mr O’Rourke said, joking that he might be too firmly in the latter category to personally enjoy the attraction.

“The facility is also likely to attract riders from near and far, giving the local economy a boost and adding yet another wonderful feature to Cedric Archer Park.

“But above all, whether you’re on a bike, a scooter or a skateboard, this pump track just looks like a lot of fun.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow, Rockhampton Regional Council councillors and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke officially opening the Gracemere Pump Track.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the pump track would encourage people to travel between Rockhampton and Gracemere, and that so far users had “absolutely loved it”.

“The best thing we can see is the joy on their faces,” she said.

Mr O’Rourke and Cr Rutherford called it the biggest pump track in Australia.

Councillor Ellen Smith said Gracemere residents were aptly “pumped” for the asphalt track.

Construction began with the help of $500,000 from the Queensland Government’s Works for Queensland wallet, and the work was done by earth works company Bellequip.

A pump track allows bike, scooter, and skateboard riders to travel its entire length with momentum alone, rather than by pedalling or pushing.