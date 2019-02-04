Opener anchors innings in Gracemere's important win

FULL FLIGHT: Rockhampton Brothers' Michael Harmsworth tears in against Gracemere's Luke Johnstone, who top-scored with 48 in his team's win on Saturday.

FULL FLIGHT: Rockhampton Brothers' Michael Harmsworth tears in against Gracemere's Luke Johnstone, who top-scored with 48 in his team's win on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK020219acricket

CRICKET: Gracemere returned to the winner's circle with a bonus point win over Rockhampton Brothers in Round 13 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

Their next opponent will be The Glen, who scored a 64-run win over competition frontrunners Frenchville in the top-of-the-table clash at Sun Valley Park.

The Glen lost the toss and were sent into bat. They put on an impressive 194 before bowling Frenchville out for 130.

Gracemere, who had lost their past two games, ran out 54-run winners over Brothers.

Opener Luke Johnstone anchored the innings with 48, while Rhys Philp came in down the order and posted a crucial 43.

Johnstone said Brothers bowled well, restricting the Bulls to 171.

"We wanted to score 200 or more. To bat the 40 overs and only get 171 we felt was a little bit under par,” he said.

"We were better with the ball and got them out for 117.

"The wickets were shared around, most of the bowlers got two each.

"Justin Peacock bowled really well through the middle and got the key wicket of Kenny Litschner.”

Johnstone said it was an important win for Gracemere.

"It was good to get the win, and a bonus point win at that, which is pretty handy.

"We need to keep winning.

"Our next game is against The Glen so that will be a pretty tough one. It's a must-win if we want to finish on top of the Cap Challenge.”