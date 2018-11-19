Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IMPRESSIVE INNINGS: Gracemere's Trent Acutt hits out on his way to top-scoring with 72 against Frenchville in Round 5 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.
IMPRESSIVE INNINGS: Gracemere's Trent Acutt hits out on his way to top-scoring with 72 against Frenchville in Round 5 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK171118acricket
Cricket

Openers set up Gracemere's victory in Cap Challenge

Pam McKay
by
19th Nov 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Openers Trent Acutt and Mark O'Keeffe laid the platform for the Gracemere Bulls' 58-run win over Frenchville in Round 5 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

The pair batted for about 35 overs, putting on a 139-run partnership, to lead their side to a total of 3-177.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In reply, Frenchville were all out for 119 in the 36th over.

Ben Milne was Gracemere's best with the ball, finishing with the impressive figures of 3-8 from eight overs in his first game back from injury.

He was well supported by Bryce Heal, Josh Hamilton and Justin Peacock who took two wickets apiece.

O'Keeffe said it was a really good win.

"Frenchville have been our arch rivals for a few years now so any win over them is a good one,” he said.

"We also did it without Aaron Harmsworth and Luke Johnstone, which also makes it pretty satisfying.”

O'Keeffe scored 63 but was full of praise for Acutt, who he said produced one of his best displays to top score with 72.

"I think that's the best I've seen Trent bat. He knuckled down and didn't give a chance,” O'Keeffe said.

"Our bowlers all did their job but the stand-out was definitely Ben Milne.

"He was on a hat-trick at one point and to finish with 3-8 was quite astonishing.”

In the other game of the round, The Glen beat BITS in the Gladstone derby.

cricket frenchville falcons frenchville sports club capricorn challenge gracemere bulls
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Battery thief: 'Probation ask you to do stupid s---'

    premium_icon Battery thief: 'Probation ask you to do stupid s---'

    Crime Man 'scared' of breaching probation, asks for suspended sentence

    • 19th Nov 2018 3:46 PM
    From A+ students and rep football to home invasion

    premium_icon From A+ students and rep football to home invasion

    Crime HOW two talented boys ended up on the wrong side of the law

    Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    premium_icon Coast sisters launch into swimwear world with stylish brand

    Business GALLERY: Yeppoon duo create bikini brand for women of all body types

    Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man

    Man arrested following bashing and dumping of Rocky man

    Crime POLICE charge a man for the assault of a 23yo last week

    Local Partners