OPENING DAY: Expanding Rocky's whole food trade

NEW STORE: That Whole Food Place has changed location and plans on opening a new cafe in conjunction with their bulk food supply.

KATE Hollingsworth and her family failed to find whole foods, nuts or gluten free food cheap enough in Rockhampton which didn't come in bulk packaging.

They had stumbled across a need in the Central Queensland food market and they thought why not fill it.

And so was born, That Wholefood Place.

Operating for just over a year, Kate first started trading at the Arcade Carpark Markets before moving to a little shop on Talford Street.

She has now just moved her store to 161 Berserker Street, North Rockhampton and is set to open tomorrow at 10.30am.

Kate said her move was all about having a bigger space to work with so she could open a cafe and offer more products to a wider customer base.

"March 4 will be our grand opening and we will be opening our coffee and cake dine-in only cafe section called 'Peggy's Kitchen' that will have organic, raw and refined sugar free options," she said.

"The cafe will be completely dine in, if you want to take away you need to bring your own cup. It's all about coming in, sitting, stopping and having a time out because everything is so go go go these days that we just want a place where people can have a coffee and a cake."

Kate always wanted to have a business of some description where her girls could stay with her while she worked which is partly why she and her family opened the shop.

"At least I can have the girls here with me and I don't have to be just a stay-at-home mum, I can be a mum and have a business as well and they can come to the shop, we don't have to put them in childcare," she said.

Despite moving location Kate said the shop had the same stock, with some more local businesses jumping on board.

"A lot of locals are super excited we are here, a lot of the gluten free community are stoked we are here and having reasonable prices and being environmentally friendly as well has been a massive appeal to the community," she said.

"Originally we weren't going to go with the organic side of things, we just wanted the bulk food but when we realised it was only a dollar more a kilo to go organic we thought we may as well go down that road so everyone's catered for.

"We have a large selection of raw, organic and natural ingredients all in bulk food bins so that people can help themselves to get as little or as much as they need with out the waste of packaging.

"We are big on people bringing their own containers to refill so that they can have a zero waste shopping experience.

"In the near future we will be having boomerang bag sewing bees and offering them for use in our store and other local business around town to reduce the amount of single use plastic bags being used."