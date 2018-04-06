Operating costs for Rookwood a spanner in the works

ROOKWOOD READY: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with and Agricultural Minister David Littleproud want to see Rookwood Weir the state government get on with the job of construction.

WITH the necessary funds locked in for constructing Rookwood Weir, the only sticking point now is who will shoulder the running costs of the project.

In the past, the Queensland Government has public stated their wish for the federal government to provide 50 per cent of the operational costs for the weir.

The Building Queensland Lower Fitzroy River Infrastructure Project detailed business case report, states that in 2022, operating costs were forecast to be $1.7 million and from 2022 and ongoing for the next 40 years, the cost was expected to be $101.4 million - $2.535 million annually.

On Wednesday, when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was in Rockhampton to announce increased funding for the construction of Rookwood Weir, he left the door open on doing a deal on running costs with the Queensland government.

"But if the state government wants to operate this as a jointly owned business, company, and establish a special purpose vehicle, half owned by the Commonwealth and the state and then we operate it together and we get half of the revenues and pay half of the costs and share half of whatever profits there may be, we would absolutely look at that,” Mr Turnbull said.

In a letter written on Thursday from the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to the Prime Minister, she welcomed the suggestion of a joint venture, saying that the state government would "accept an offer for 50 per cent of the revised capital costs - $176.1 million plus 50 per cent of the operating costs subject to being provided with a written offer to consider”.

"To that end, I would appreciate confirmation of this offer in writing as soon as possible, so that the Queensland Government can progress the project to the next stage,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham said his government wanted to get on with this project, for jobs and business opportunities it offers Central Queensland - in construction, in the short term, and in agricultural growth in the longer term.

"We are not waiting on Canberra - the Premier has today written to the Prime Minister today to seek the details in writing so we can get a move on,” Dr Lynham said yesterday.

"Once we know those details, further calculations can be done.

"Next steps is down to the Turnbull Government. I suggest the Member for Capricornia get this moving.”

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry welcomed the State Government's apparent openness to what the Prime Minister has offered.

"The situation is absolutely clear though - the money is there to start building and that is precisely what the Queensland Government should do,” Ms Landry said.

The Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack's spokesperson said the Queensland Government was responsible for planning, allocating and managing the state's water resources and the Federal Government remained committed to assisting the State0 Government in delivering this vital water infrastructure.

"The Government has received a letter from the Queensland Government and is considering it in detail,” the spokesperson said.

"The Commonwealth will shortly write to Queensland Government to formalise the $176.1 million offer announced this week.

"Following Queensland's acceptance of the offer, a bilateral schedule will be negotiated consistent with the Federal Financial Relations framework, setting out milestones.”

The spokesperson said if Queensland Government wanted to operate in joint venture and share the ownership of the Rookwood Weir, the Commonwealth would examine the proposal.

"The Rookwood Weir business case published by Building Queensland estimates operating costs to be around $103 million over the 40 years allowing for indexing of 2.5 per cent per annum,” they said.

"Infrastructure Australia is undertaking an independent assessment of the Queensland Government's business case which will shed further light on the cost of the weir including its operating costs.

"The government anticipates Infrastructure Australia's assessment will be available in the coming weeks assuming the Queensland Government provides the economic information required to allow IA to complete its assessment.”