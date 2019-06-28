Operation Cold Snap: Police ready to check holiday drivers

FOLLOWING a number of fatal and serious traffic crashes around Queensland, road safety is in the state spotlight with the launch of Operation Cold Snap tomorrow.

From tomorrow to July 19, police will coordinate a statewide traffic policing operation designed to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatal or serious traffic crashes.

Operation Cold Snap launch: Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, Mark Ryan MP joined Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating for the official launch of the school holiday road safety campaign, Operation Cold Snap.

This operation coincides with the June/July school holidays, a period in which there is an increase in vehicles using Queensland roads.

The operation will include strategies such as a highly visible police presence on Queensland roads and roadside drug and alcohol testing.

Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said Operation Cold Snap would reinforce the fatal five: speeding, drink/drug driving, seat belts, fatigue and distraction.

"Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws and regulations place road users across Queensland at a high risk of being involved in a serious or fatal traffic crash," Mr Keating said. "The current road toll in Queensland is 96, that is 14 less than this time last year.

"Between tomorrow and July 19, anyone travelling on the state's highways can expect to encounter police."

Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, Mark Ryan said the Queensland Government and police were committed to reducing the road toll.

Minister for Police and Minister for Corrective Services, the Honourable Mark Ryan MP. Jann Houley

"The Queensland Government and police are working together to refocus driver's attention and to allow drivers to reach their destinations safely," Mr Ryan said.

"We do this because we want there to be zero fatalities.

"I urge all road users to be extra careful on our roads over this holiday period and help make this break a safe one for all Queenslanders."