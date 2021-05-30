Operation Origin: How Townsville will be Maroons fortress

TOWNSVILLE would be transformed into a Maroons fortress with thousands of extra stadium seats and an entertainment strip to rival Caxton Street if the State of Origin series opener is moved from Covid-ravaged Melbourne.

With the MCG's hold on Origin I almost untenable as the city endures a fourth Covid lockdown, Townsville is ready to host a first-ever Origin match at Queensland Country Bank Stadiumon Wednesday week in a move that would pump an estimated $5 million into the region's economy.

A final decision could come as soon as Sunday if growing case numbers force the Victorian government to concede their Origin dream is over.

Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville. Picture: Dave Acree / NRL Photos

Townsville is ready to leap into action, with top-level talks already taking place between the NRL and the Queensland government about transforming the Cowboy capital into an Origin cauldron.

It is understood discussions have included adding thousands of temporary seats to Townsville's sparkling new stadium to boost the crowd above the regular capacity of 25,000.

The stadium's "horseshoe" design would allow thousands of temporary seats to be added at the open northeastern end, in the same way that Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast was swelled from 25,000 to 40,000 for the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

The extra capacity would allow the NRL to make significantly more revenue from a match which Cowboys legend Johnathan Thurston promised "would blow people's minds".

NSW would prefer to play at a "neutral" venue such as Canberra, Adelaide or Perth, particularly with Origin II already scheduled for Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane next month, but the NRL's top brass has been impressed by Townsville's pitch so the series opener will almost certainly head north should Victoria fail to emerge from lockdown later this week.

Gorden Tallis and Brent Tate. Picture: Brett Costello

Townsville football legends Brent Tate and Gorden Tallis said an Origin match in north Queensland would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Tate, who played in 23 Origins, said it would be the biggest sporting event to ever come to Townsville and he would climb on the roof if he couldn't get a ticket.

"Everyone would just get into gear (if Townsville was successful)," he said.

"Whatever the NRL needs to do they'd just get it done, they'll just make it happen.

"If they could get 50,000 in it (stadium), they'd sell it - that's how crazy this town is about footy."

Asked about the mammoth preparations that would need to go into such an event at short notice, NRL legend Gorden Tallis said there were no logistics too hard to overcome.

"They've got a great stadium," he said.

"I have gone to Origin since 1994, I haven't missed one.

"I bump into so many people (around the country) from north Queensland that have spent thousands of dollars on flights and accommodation.

"I think it's about time the game returned serve."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who has spoken personally to NRL officials about bringing Game I north, said stadiums could operate at 100 per cent capacity under Queensland's current Covid restrictions, meaning the venue could be packed to the rafters.

"It meant a 100 per cent capacity at Suncorp for the final game of last year's series that saw the Maroons win, lifted by close to 50,000 roaring the famous 'Queenslander' cheer," she said.

"I would love to hear that cry over Townsville."

Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill said the council was ready to turn Townsville's Flinders Street into the Caxton Street of the north, with its proximity to the riverside stadium and a wealth of bars and restaurants ready to be transformed into party central for Origin night.

"We've turned Flinders Street into a party street for various events," she said.

"We can do it again for State of Origin.

"All our vendors and restaurateurs - everyone is just waiting for the opportunity.

"We're ready to take it and be the first city outside of Brisbane to host a State of Origin."

Tourism leaders are also excited at the prospect of bringing some 15,000 visitors to the city in a multimillion-boost to the local economy.

Townsville Enterprise CEO, Claudia Brumme-Smith said it would be "huge" for the north.

"Our arms are open to welcome Origin to Townsville."

"We know North Queenslanders would sell out our stadium in a heartbeat and we're ready to take this opportunity boots and all."

With Victoria yesterday reporting five new cases of community transmission, the state's coronavirus cluster has soared past 30, but it is understood the government is desperate to retain the Origin game, as future scheduling already locked in means the series would not return to Melbourne for several years.

While Townsville moves into outright favourite status, an NRL spokesman last night said "all options remain on the table."

Originally published as Operation Origin: How Townsville will be turned into a Maroons fortress