OPINION: A brighter future could be on the way

I DO not share the pessimism of Mr Timms' a few weeks ago that Australia is 'going to hell in a handbasket'. Despite the doom and gloom which often dominates our news cycle, there are so many things pointing to a brighter future.

The report released by the Australian Renewable Emergency Agency this week, suggesting that there are 22,000 possible sites for pump hydro storage in Australia and that we will only need to build a dozen or so to meet our needs is one such piece of news. The principle behind pump hydro is simple. When the wind is blowing, or the sun is shining, water is pumped uphill. When electricity is needed it flows back downhill and produces electricity. It is as simple as it is elegant.

It is not the fact that Australia could meet its current energy needs from 100% renewables which is exciting, but the possibilities of economic growth behind it.

When the world's economies have started to 'overheat' in the 21st century (before the GFC) it has been the availability of energy which has been the limiter on growth. Oil prices go up, inflation goes up, interest rates go up and growth is contained. The price of generating renewables is halving every five years and with technology such as pump hydro to store it, the real price we pay for energy in the future will be less than today.

The sunburnt country has the resources to electrify our transport and our industry many times over. We have resources that many other countries would envy.

Add to that technologies which remove the tyranny of distance. The 'Hyperloop', a kind of train that runs in a vacuum tube, will travel as fast as a jet aircraft and is estimated to cost one tenth of the construction costs of a railway when fully commercialised. This is no longer science fiction. The first one is being build between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and will cut a 2-hour car journey to 12 minutes.

Large countries such as Australia will have the most to gain from these advances. While we haven't done a good job with our NBN, technology will also soon be available to replace our obsolete network at a cheaper price.

In terms of being well positioned in the world, we couldn't be in a better place. Most global economists continue to agree that this will be the 'Asian century'. We are well positioned on the doorstep of the largest markets in the world, with awakening middle classes and skyrocketing consumer demand.

There is a bright future beckoning us. We just need leadership with the courage and vision to take us there. And yes, Some people will not be happy. Remember that people in the horse dung business did not like motor cars much either!

Robert Forsythe

Glenlee