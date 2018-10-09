Ignoring racing will hurt Palaszczuk at the polls

Queensland’s racing industry is under pressure — and it’s the fault of politicians.

Queensland’s racing industry is under pressure — and it’s the fault of politicians.

FOR the past 20 years, 18 of them under Labor, the State Government has abandoned racing in Queensland because it doesn't understand the industry, or even worse, it doesn't care.

They've allowed bureaucrats to sabotage the wagering and infrastructure models and starved the industry of funds to compete with the southern states. And so it has come to this.

Threats of strike action, a crisis meeting today between the Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe and key stakeholders and our reputation in tatters.

Let me be crystal clear - this is entirely the fault of the State Government. And to be fair to the Labor Government, the Coalition buggered it up as well during its brief time in office.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

They can invoke the great Shane Warne and spin this debacle till the cows come home but the reality is that the buck stops with the decision-makers, our politicians.

They sign the cheques. This row has been brewing for some time but the latest imbroglio on the Point of Consumption tax is the icing on an ugly cake.

Not only does Treasurer Jackie Trad want to tax corporate bookies in Queensland at 15 per cent, compared to eight and 10 per cent in NSW and Victoria, she wants to give nothing back of the $100 million a year it will raise.

Just bank it to hire more public servants. In Victoria and NSW, the government will divert about $40 million a year from its POC tax back to prizemoney.

Horseracing contributes huge amounts of money to Queensland’s economy — so why don’t politicians back it?

In Queensland, we have consistently appointed Ministers who haven't got the courage to stand up to Treasury boffins and demand appropriate funding.

That's why the industry has had enough and on the two biggest race days of the year - Cox Plate and Melbourne Cup - will strike at Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

That will cost owners, trainers and jockeys money, and the government will lose millions in wagering revenue.

Here's how the industry in Queensland has become uncompetitive over the past decade:

■ In 2008, Queensland prizemoney levels were at 75 per cent of NSW. Five years ago that figure was 63 per cent. It currently stands at 45 per cent;

■ In 2008, there were 104 stallions standing at stud in Queensland. Five years ago there were 51 stallions. Today, there are 30 stallions;

■ In 2008, there were 5124 mares mated in Queensland. Five years ago that figure dropped to 3526. In the 2017/18 FY year there were 2438 mares mated in Queensland.

Seems to be a trend developing there, suggesting that people are getting out of the Queensland industry because prizemoney levels are falling and not as many horses are being bred. And now this government want to widen the gap between ourselves and the southern states.

If they were fair dinkum, they'd be putting the entire POC windfall into an industry that employs 43,000 people and has an annual economic benefit to the economy of $1.2 billion.

Steve Morley is from Glenlogan Stud, which up until March last year was the state's most successful thoroughbred stud farm.

He says that "after years of neglect and incompetence from government we decided to restructure our business and concentrate wholly on NSW and Victoria rather than having any Queensland flavour''.

They stopped standing stallions and downsized.

Having had an annual spend of over $12 million a year and employing 50 people, they now have just six employees and their local spend is now $3 million.

The decision, says Mr Morley, was heartbreaking.

He said the government's inability to recognise the worth of racing to Queensland is "incomprehensible and nothing short of embarrassing.

"They are clueless,'' he says.

Glenlogan Stud’s Steve Morley said the company was forced to make the heartbreaking decision to leave Queensland.

Furthermore, in a letter to sent to Mr Hinchliffe six weeks ago, the South East Country Racing Association believes the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission, which employs 120 staff and has an annual budget of $30 million, should be wound back, and in fact it has called for the sacking of its Commissioner, Ross Barnett.

They say QRIC has left the industry "disillusioned and mistrustful'' and racing stewards should go back under the control of Racing Queensland.

Participant bodies representing the harness and greyhound industries share similar beliefs.

These are strong demands from stakeholders and what they reflect is an industry that feels under siege from not only the government but the regulatory bodies.

Racing in Queensland needs a new business model.

It needs to be separated from meddling politicians and bureaucrats and run like NSW and Victoria, with a firm hand and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad needs to realise everyday Queenslanders love racing, not just the rich. Picture: AAP/Dave Hunt

Right now, it is drowning under the weight of apathy and a State Treasurer who thinks people who go to the races are millionaires who sip Moet and smoke cigars.

Most people who go to the track or have a punt are traditional Labor voters.

This Cabinet seriously needs to get out more.

I'll hand out hard-to-vote cards for the Greens if one Cabinet Minister - just one - can walk into a TAB and successfully fill out a ticket for a multi-leg all up.

They don't understand it, so they don't want to know about it.

Rail fails, child abuse scandals, cosy relations with union thugs, a waste levy tax, CCC dramas … abandoning racing is the issue that will hurt Labor most at the ballot box.

DANGERS THREATEN PARADISE

THERE must be something in the water in northern NSW. Not content to be outdone by neighbouring Byron council's decision to change the date of its Australia Day commemoration, Tweed Council now wants to end the "mining'' of bottled spring water within its shire.

The luvvies on the Left in northern NSW are after the $800 million bottled spring-water industry.

The push is coming from the Tweed Greens, a group called the Tweed Water Alliance. Their target is the Karlos family's spring-water farm west of Bilambil.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett

Launched under "Stop Water Mining", the campaign seeks to shut down the farm, with council voting last week by 4-3 to do so, despite a Land and Environment Court reserving its decision on the size of haulage trucks able to operate to the site.

The Tweed Shire Council should not be taking action against this family-owned business until the Land and Environment Court process is completed.

The State Government has fully licensed the spring-water farm and NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton needs to step in and save this business.

Trying to stop this business insults and disrespects the court process.

The Karlos family want ICAC to investigate, and as the local government minister, Upton should take action, too.

Northern NSW, arguably one of the most picturesque places on the planet, is becoming a dangerous place in which to live.

Councils won't introduce nets to protect swimmers from shark attack, vaccination rates among children are among the lowest in the country, and now family-operated businesses are in danger of going bust by decisions that stop progress.

BIG MONEY FOR LOST SOLES

TALK about a novel sponsorship opportunity.

Promoters of the upcoming Jeff Horn-Anthony Mundine fight at Suncorp Stadium have put the soles of Mundine's shoes up for sponsorship.

Fight promoter Dean Lonergan said he was selling the soles of Mundine's boots for $100,000.

"So when Jeff knocks Anthony out, and he is spreadeagled on the canvas, that will be the photo that goes all around the world,'' he said. "It's a great opportunity for a savvy business."

Illustration by Brett Lethbridge.

The most famous boxing image of all time, Muhammad Ali standing over Sonny Liston, is the image many Queenslanders want when Horn fights Mundine on November 30.

Lonergan says he's already had interest from several companies, including a prominent Gold Coast law firm, for the spot on the bottom of Mundine's shoes.

UNION TAKES SHINE OFF JEWEL

RUMBLINGS on the Gold Coast at several construction sites involving the CFMMEU.

Jewel has had its dramas and now Spirit is having similar dramas.

Wait for an unfair dismissal case in the Federal Court over the Jewel development.

It will be explosive.

GREED FEEDS PARKING METERS

QUEENSLAND Health staff get discounted carparking at public hospitals.

A departmental source said it was less than $10 a day.

The sting is that there are so many staff wanting the cheaper parking that the waiting list at some hospitals is two years.

It comes as some people pay $35 a day for the privilege of visiting their sick relatives or friends.

The sooner carparking at hospitals is taken out of the hands of private contractors, the better.

A couple wrote to me yesterday after paying $18 to park for an hour and a half to visit a sick grandchild at the Lady Cilento Hospital. They are pensioners.

This is pure greed. Let's call it out for what it is.