OPINION: Abbott should get equal time at final

UPSTAGED: US rapper Macklemore is wading into Australia's gay-marriage debate by vowing to sing his marriage equality anthem Same Love.

UPSTAGED: US rapper Macklemore is wading into Australia's gay-marriage debate by vowing to sing his marriage equality anthem Same Love. John Salangsang

THANKS to Tony Abbott, the NRL grand final will have an enormous international audience. Tony Abbott is therefore entitled to equal time - as many minutes as Macklemore gets for his song.

During those minutes, just as Macklemore will have followed the script of his song,Tony Abbott can read a prepared statement, backing up all the claims he has made about countries which have gay marriage.

Before the world, he can finally explain just how the America of Donald Trump is becoming a communist tyranny like North Korea.

He can sympathise with the Catholics of Ireland, Malta and Spain about the slow loss of all their religious freedoms, one after another.

He can tell the British and the Canadians just how deeply aware he is that their societies are now collapsing in disorder, but economic refugees like them need not try for asylum here.

That will do for starters, and should use up all the minutes anyway.

After this prepared statement, of course, Tony Abbott will then apologise for appearing at the NRL grand final himself in 2014.

The grand final is an important national event, so every monarchist believes that it is the Governor-General who should appear on the stage there, not some glory-grabbing, divisive politician.

GTW Agnew

Coopers Plains