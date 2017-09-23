OPINION: All kids have a mum and dad

YES VOTE: Letter writer GTW Agnew has had a gutful of "no” campaigners in the same sex marriage debate.

THE No campaign now has a banner showing a gagged child and the slogan, "Who will speak about my right to a mum and dad?”

I burst out laughing when I saw it. I was born and raised in the country, so I know that there is only one way to make babies, and that gay sex isn't the way.

So what children are we talking about here? The city-based No campaigners really do seem to think that babies are brought by the stork.

When the realisation of their idiocy hits the No campaigners, they will have to find a way to divert attention from their embarrassment.

So they will start shrieking that children are the purpose of marriage, therefore couples which can't have children don't deserve all the same legal rights as couples which can have them.

After that, of course, the No campaigners will start hunting down the customers of IVF clinics, and telling them that they too can't have the same legal rights as other couples.

Couples where one partner is sterile shouldn't have full control over their own property and their own bodies because they can't have children -- that's what the No campaigners will say.

The only way to make these vicious idiots treat everyone equally is to vote Yes.

GTW Agnew

Coopers Plains