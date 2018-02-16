Opinion: ALP selection would be a political gift for Landry

Opinion by Adam Wratten

CAPRICORNIA MP Michelle Landry must be celebrating the little wins at the moment.

A few months ago, her political future looked bleak as the LNP were routed across Central Queensland at a state election that delivered some home truths for both major political parties.

That result came on the back of a frustrated electorate hungry for recognition for the region and fed up with the lack of progress.

But since that disastrous poll there have been a few things offering more than a glimmer of hope for Ms Landry - and our region.

After more than 12 years we finally have movement on Rookwood Weir, a project Ms Landry and the LNP have championed in recent times, but had become muddied in political waters.

And now, it looks like Labor are set to put forward someone with a relatively low profile in Capricornia's major population centres of Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Moranbah's Russell Robertson has strong union ties as the president of the CFMEU Goonyella Riverside Lodge.

ALP MAN: Russell Robertson reportedly has the numbers to run for the ALP in Capricornia. Contributed

Having promoted herself as a battler during her time in power, Ms Landry clearly doesn't mind a fight but would certainly prefer to have as many elements as possible go in her favour.

Facing a high-profile, local candidate would make it harder for Ms Landry (little seems to be known about Mr Robertson within the Rockhampton region).

And with Opposition Leader Bill Shorten walking a tight line on Adani, which is so important to the future of Central Queensland, Ms Landry is getting a few breaks.

It's going to be interesting to see what One Nation does from here.

With Rookwood taking a big step forward, the region now has some momentum.

Let's hope the focus shifts quickly to the levee and this hugely important project can get ticked off.

Our region needs progress and on election day people will be looking to see what has been delivered and what is being promised.

There's still plenty of time to achieve a lot in this current term.