OPINION: Are we going too far with gender neutrality?

ARE we going too far with gender equality and allowing our children to make up their own minds about whether they are feminine or masculine?

The other day I was watching a TV program where the parents were discussing what public attraction to take their child to and they picked the zoo because it was gender neutral. What the?

I started thinking about the whole gender neutral movement.

Some believe the push for gender neutrality in schools and children's activity is linked to the same-sex marriage debate, but psychologically one has nothing to do with the other.

Growing up, I've watched parents dress their kids in gender specific attire matching the biological gender and it made not one iota difference to their sexuality or their adult personality.

Little boys dressed in masculine outfits still grew up to be gay or heterosexual or metro-sexual.

Little girls dressed in feminine clothes with pink bedrooms and frilly items can still end up being tomboys, gay or heterosexual.

I only have to look at all the people I went to school with and have remained in contact with, including the soccer playing tomboys who prefer dresses and stylish hair. Or the boys that wore shorts and jeans and are now married to the man of their dreams.

Don't get me wrong, while I prefer jeans, I do love how feminine I feel when I do get dressed up with stylish hair and makeup, high heels, dress and pretty underwear.

But what if I'd been raised gender neutrally? Would I get to experience that happy, special, confidence building feeling when dressing up?

What if focussing so much on gender neutrality too much leaves us with a generation of people who don't get to feel feminine or masculine?

How far is too far?

NOTE: I am not against gender neutral parenting. I am just putting up the possibility this style of parenting could be taken too far.