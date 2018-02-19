OPINION: Barnaby's affair has opened a can of worms

ROUGH SITUATION: Federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is still defending Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. But for how much longer?

IT'S been almost impossible to escape the sad tale of the Deputy Prime Minster Barnaby Joyce's scandalous affair with his former staffer and now-partner Vikki Campion.

Mr Joyce, who pitched himself as a someone on the high moral ground during the same-sex marriage debate, defending the sanctity of marriage while being revealed as stunningly hypocritical by destroying his own.

Despite the ensuing media frenzy, which has been damaging for the government and embarrassing for his family, Mr Joyce has thus far managed to dodge any serious political sanctions for his behaviour by asserting his career shouldn't suffer from what happens in his personal life.

There's plenty of ramifications raised by the debacle.

Firstly, with Prime Minister Turnbull amending ministerial code of conduct to forbid sex between ministers and staffers, Barrie Cassidy asked, "do journalists now have an obligation to chase down this stuff?”

Personally, I have better things to do than peer through federal ministers' windows like a peeping tom, trying to catch them out.

We are talking about people who are old enough to be making reasoned, adult decisions but on the other hand we also don't want people in power to abuse their employees.

Secondly, look at the media's handling of the Joyce affair. Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said "Barnaby's been absolutely massacred in this” (see story, page 7).

Journalists walk a thin line between holding a person to account in the public interest and conducting a "witch-hunt”.

Ms Landry has been on a "warpath when it comes to bullying” after taking up the cause of Amy "Dolly” Everett, who took her own life in January after being bullied.

She believes her leader was getting the rough end of the pineapple over the media's handling of the issue and although I agree (to an extent), I can't help but feel he brought a lot on himself and this is one of the perils of being in a publicly accountable role.

That being said, it would be nice to see a greater sensitivity and respect in our media coverage - despite the character or history of the person featuring in the headline.