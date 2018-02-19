Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: Barnaby's affair has opened a can of worms

ROUGH SITUATION: Federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is still defending Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. But for how much longer?
ROUGH SITUATION: Federal member for Capricornia Michelle Landry is still defending Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce. But for how much longer?
Leighton Smith
by

IT'S been almost impossible to escape the sad tale of the Deputy Prime Minster Barnaby Joyce's scandalous affair with his former staffer and now-partner Vikki Campion.

Mr Joyce, who pitched himself as a someone on the high moral ground during the same-sex marriage debate, defending the sanctity of marriage while being revealed as stunningly hypocritical by destroying his own.

Despite the ensuing media frenzy, which has been damaging for the government and embarrassing for his family, Mr Joyce has thus far managed to dodge any serious political sanctions for his behaviour by asserting his career shouldn't suffer from what happens in his personal life.

READ: Landry accuses media of undertaking Joyce 'witch-hunt'

There's plenty of ramifications raised by the debacle.

Firstly, with Prime Minister Turnbull amending ministerial code of conduct to forbid sex between ministers and staffers, Barrie Cassidy asked, "do journalists now have an obligation to chase down this stuff?”

Personally, I have better things to do than peer through federal ministers' windows like a peeping tom, trying to catch them out.

We are talking about people who are old enough to be making reasoned, adult decisions but on the other hand we also don't want people in power to abuse their employees.

Secondly, look at the media's handling of the Joyce affair. Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said "Barnaby's been absolutely massacred in this” (see story, page 7).

Journalists walk a thin line between holding a person to account in the public interest and conducting a "witch-hunt”.

Ms Landry has been on a "warpath when it comes to bullying” after taking up the cause of Amy "Dolly” Everett, who took her own life in January after being bullied.

She believes her leader was getting the rough end of the pineapple over the media's handling of the issue and although I agree (to an extent), I can't help but feel he brought a lot on himself and this is one of the perils of being in a publicly accountable role.

That being said, it would be nice to see a greater sensitivity and respect in our media coverage - despite the character or history of the person featuring in the headline.

Topics:  barnaby joyce barrie cassidy malcolm turnbull michelle landry tmbopinion tmbpolitics vikki campion

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky court rejects line from drink driver 4 times limit

Rocky court rejects line from drink driver 4 times limit

HE was busted drink driving twice in six months and tried to tell a magistrate they were "one-offs”.

premium_icon Revealed: Full list of Rocky region's top ranking schools

Rockhampton State High School principal Kirsten Dwyer.

Local underdog school takes out Rocky's best OP school ranking

Dash cam video captures Rocky hoon in action

Stills from the dash cam footage shows the Mazda undertaking cars in Allenstown.

Hoon undertakes on the left hand side of the road

Careers fair opens new options for Rocky students

rockhampton State High School students Gemma Roug, Molly Hartley and Tahlia Kiraly at the school's inaugural careers fair.

GALLERY: Students enjoy The Morning Bulletin's photo booth

Local Partners