OPINION: Barnett's new curb un-enthusiasm in Rocky's CBD

A ROCKHAMPTON resident has raised concerns with The Morning Bulletin regarding the new sharp-edged kerbing in Rockhampton's CBD.

Frequent letter writer, political advocate and driving instructor Leyland Barnett had some pointed questions to ask of Rockhampton Regional Council regarding the kerbing situation.

I had a friend comment about the kerbing along the new riverbank development. While we were driving over the broken and, in places, sunken tiles, he pointed out the sharp-edged kerbing that had obvious black tyre marks over nearly every kerb along the developed section.

Tyres are made of rubber and steel band compounds and, when the steel band is damaged or broken, a bulge in the tyre wall can sometimes be noticed visually or by a vibration in the steering.

If the tyre isn't replaced it could result in a blow out at high speed, putting several lives at risk.

How many people have damaged their tyres on this new kerbing and are driving around unaware of having a tyre, at risk of a catastrophic failure?

Normal kerbing has a bevelled edge that reduces the damage a tyre sustains if it hits the kerbing.

I would like to know why the sharp-edged kerbing along the riverbank development was approved and if workplace health and safety has an issue with the use of this type of kerbing?

Leyland Barnett, North Rockhampton

RRC's general manager of regional services, Peter Kofod has responded to Mr Barnett's concerns.

The concrete kerbs at the end of each car park on the newly constructed Quay St serve two primary functions - they are designed to protect garden beds and irrigation systems and the colour and form of the kerb act as a speed deterrent. (Unfortunately garden beds in East St and in other areas of our region are destroyed and unsightly because of cars driving over the kerbs, which requires ongoing, costly maintenance).

The edges of the concrete kerbs are finished with a 20mm radius edge to provide a uniform and smooth edge treatment and, as a result, we deliberately designed parking bays to be larger than normal for ease of parking.

The new streetscape has completely eliminated the kerb and channel system that typically runs parallel to a sealed road which allowed us to pedestrianise Quay St, making it more accessible for the elderly and disabled, especially as they get in and out of cars.

This has resulted in the removal of probably 90 per cent of an area of potential damage that would have previously existed.

Peter Kofod, Rockhampton Region Council