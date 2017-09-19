OPINION: Be prepared for emergency

BE PREPARED: Maroochydore SES' Pam Gibson (background) and volunteers prepare sand bags with Murray Fairclough busy stocking up before Cyclone Debbie's deluge of rain earlier this year.

BE PREPARED: Maroochydore SES' Pam Gibson (background) and volunteers prepare sand bags with Murray Fairclough busy stocking up before Cyclone Debbie's deluge of rain earlier this year. Patrick Woods

FOR many of us it's unthinkable. Until it happens, and then it's too late.

We all face emergencies: as large as a bushfire or as personal as a medical crisis. They can all be devastating, as so many people found out this year in the aftermath of severe Cyclone Debbie.

In Emergency Preparedness Week (September 17-24), Red Cross is asking you to take easy steps to make your next emergency less stressful.

These are simple and practical steps you can take to protect the people you love, your own wellbeing and the things you value most.

Easy things to help you prepare include:

Think about being in an emergency situation and how you might react. This will help you stay calmer and respond better when an emergency happens.

Find out where to get important disaster information, like your local radio emergency broadcaster. This means you're better informed when an emergency happens.

Get to know your neighbours. They're the people who might support you and look out for you when an emergency happens.

For more easy things to do, get your Red Cross RediPlan at redcross.org.au/prepare.

Leisa Bourne

Director, Red Cross, Queensland