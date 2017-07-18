OPINION: Big crowds at festival great sign for Rocky

Rebecca Devlin and Upile Mkoka relaxing at the River Festival.

CONGRATULATIONS to all involved in organising the weekend's River Festival.

The event drew massive crowds to Rockhampton and it was a real buzz to see the riverbank so populated.

Events like these don't just happen overnight.

They take huge amounts of planning behind the scenes.

It was great to see the community respond in such a positive way to the festival, following last year's washout.

It's clear the festival has firmly established itself on the region's calendar of events.

One stallholder I spoke with told me he'd taken enough orders in one day to keep his business going for another year.

That's a fantastic result. You can't ask for better advertising.

The festival also proved the perfect opportunity to showcase the first stage works completed on the riverbank.

The $34 million riverbank revitalisation will be money well invested if it brings people into the CBD.

It would be great to see these works act as a springboard for more riverfront-based activities.

I can't think of a better backdrop anywhere in regional Queensland to see regular markets and festivals.

And once the lower bank works are completed, the area will have been truly transformed.