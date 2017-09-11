OPINION: Big issues the NRL needs to fix now

FINAL THOUGHTS: Trent Merrin gets the ball away during the NRL qualifying final between the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles and the Penrith Panthers.

THE Sea Eagles are the first team to be eliminated from the NRL Finals for 2017, amid a few dubious calls from our BUNKER, but we should just move on because Manly have had some previous calls made by our officials, that were in our favour.

All clubs at some stage have benefited from decisions that we League fans thought to be wrong, and others have been disadvantaged from same also.

It is not what we should be talking about at this stage of the competition, but the NRL has other issues just as important to deal with, such as this once great game losing support at a rapid rate, with game crowds at a record low in all areas except Brisbane and Townsville.

My suggestion to the NRL, or should I say suggestions, are: return club games to their spiritual grounds, relax the admittance costs so that they are more family-friendly, introduce double headers to be held once a month in Sydney.

These are just a few examples that I think would help to increase our numbers in support of rugby league.

The BUNKER? Don't have an answer.

Now that the Sea Eagles can celebrate Mad Monday, I hope that we are not hearing of too many mad reports from our league players.

And to all the teams still left in the finals, the best of luck to you and your fans, and may the best team win.

Jack Lewis,

Berserker