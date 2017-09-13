31°
News

OPINION: Big problems with joining 4700 postcode

CHANGE AHEAD: Glen Lynch led the call to change to the Gracemere postcode.
CHANGE AHEAD: Glen Lynch led the call to change to the Gracemere postcode. Allan Reinikka ROK070817apostcod

WHEN I voted for a postcode change, I believed that it was to give Gracemere its own postcode.

I hear now that if it goes ahead that this is not going to happen, instead we will be tacked onto Rockhampton 4700.

This was confirmed by Councillor Ellen Smith.

I see a couple of problems here, first the problem with duplication of street names and there are a few. Who will take responsibility for late mail bill fees from redirected mail?

Another is, will we pay more insurance for being attached to a more flood prone postcode than we are now?

House deposits in Gracemere town are the same as in Rockhampton, we paid 10% when we bought 22 years ago and I checked the bank who gave us the home loan this morning and it is still the same.

I am now at odds to see a benefit in being attached to Rockhampton and I think some residents in Rockhampton would feel the same because of the problems that may arise from having two streets in the same postcode.

D Marold

Gracemere

Topics:  gracemere postcode change letters to the editor

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Seibold reveals 'mixed emotions' behind Rabbitohs' appointment

Seibold reveals 'mixed emotions' behind Rabbitohs'...

Rocky man opens up about the chance of a lifetime

Rocky council gives latest update on flood levee progress

LEVEE PROGRESS: Port Curtis landholder Matthew Neale studies the levee plan with Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Mayor Margaret Strelow and RRC councillors.

Providing 'sensible news' as they work towards ticking all the boxes

Teen takes BMW after warning owner 'S*** C****' would steal it

Lenakel Robert James Winslade pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six charges linked to the car theft that occurred overnight.

After police chase, teen tells cops he is drunk and high

Missing Rocky woman: Police, family worry for Caitland's safety

MISSING WOMAN: 25-year-old Caitland Abraham was reported missing from Allenstown, Rockhampton. She was last seen walking north on the Bruce Hwy at Marlborough about 4.30pm.

Caitland Abraham was last seen walking on the Bruce Hwy, Marlborough

Local Partners