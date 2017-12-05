OPINION: Brilliant Coast initiative, but Groucho? Really?

Groucho Marx Yeppoon Library mural, painted by Out There Co.

A BIG hats off to the team at Livingstone Shire Council for its brilliant place-making program.

This initiative is seeing some truly funky artworks popping up all over Emu Park and Yeppoon, bringing new life and colour to the towns.

Yeppoon State High School graduates Tara-Lee Hoani and Jackson Neale make great use of the Busby Marou mural in the Yeppoon Town Centre Car Park to celebrate on their formal day. Contributed

In a wonderful example of community engagement, the council ran an online survey asking residents for feedback about place-making ideas and projects. The huge Busby Marou mural is the sort of new thing that helps build community identity. And the well-known local dog in a pram mural is cool too.

However, I'm not convinced by Groucho Marx at the Yeppoon library.

Groucho was an American comedian, writer, stage, film, radio, and television star. He was known as a master of quick wit and is widely considered one of the best comedians of the modern era.

I've no doubt he would be much loved by many in Central Queensland and the artwork itself is fantastic, but I can't help but wonder why people didn't opt for something a little more local?

The façade of the Yeppoon CBD carpark has been brightened up over the weekend with the placement of new artwork

Not far away is a piece I absolutely love and that's the artwork on the corten facade of the Yeppoon Town Centre carpark. This piece, inspired by Darumbal elder Doug Hatfield's 1989 painting Turtle Hunters, was created by indigenous art company Edwards Clarke and pays tribute to the traditional owners.

That combined with some of the creative artwork and signage springing up around Rockhampton, and we're entering a new and exciting period of modern art in public spaces.

Our region has tonnes of creative talent to celebrate.