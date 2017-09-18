28°
OPINION: C-section study only reported the facts

A study study has found that children born by caesarean section could have developmental delays in their grammar, numeracy, reading and writing.
RM of St Lawrence's text about research into c-section birth is a good example of someone picking a single detail and building a tower of hyperbole based on that one point.

In other words, it's a ramshackle mess that is easily blown over.

The research was led by Dr Polidano, an economist with research interests in education.

He reported the findings of the study, which was that children born by caesarean section could have developmental delays in their grammar, numeracy, reading and writing. He went on to say that the link was correlational but not necessarily causal, and that no mechanism for the link was known.

So he simply reported the findings, as indeed he should.

Why is this important? The World Health Organisation recommends that a nation's c-section birth rate should be in the range of 5% to 15%, and cautioned that a rate lower than 5% may indicate inadequate access to the procedure. In Australia the rate is about 30%. Furthermore, midwives report that of babies planned for birthing at home or in a birth centre, only 5% to 15% are eventually delivered by c section. Have a good think about those figures before you respond RM.

Also note that I don't work in the field; I do however do some quick basic information checking before I write on a subject.

Susan Cunningham

Koongal

