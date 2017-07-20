24°
OPINION: Can Aurizon repair its Rocky train wreck?

20th Jul 2017 9:00 AM
RALLY DAY: Aurizon workers devastated about losing their jobs
RALLY DAY: Aurizon workers devastated about losing their jobs

HOW will Aurizon rebuild its badly damaged reputation in Rockhampton?

Aurizon derailed its long and proud history with the city when it announced it was sacking 180 workers at its Rockhampton workshop and putting up to 40 train drivers at Stanwell on contract.

That shock move came just a few years after the rail giant gave Rockhampton false hope with its plans for increasing maintenance operations here.

Not only did it back-flip on that vision in June but it showed callous disregard for our community by then making a pitch to turn the workshop land into a real estate development. What were they thinking?

Do the executives believe our community leaders operate in the same ruthless manner of the Aurizon corporate world and its profit and bonuses at-all-costs mentality?

Further to that I still dismiss Aurizon's explanation for the Rockhampton workshop shut down.

Aurizon: "The amount of work required at this workshop has significantly reduced in recent years. It is a legacy facility - designed for a different operating footprint in a different time - and is not located close to our operations in the Central Queensland Coal Network.

"We have undertaken a review of core maintenance requirements for our Queensland rollingstock fleet and our future maintenance task will be best delivered at our newer facilities at Jilalan (Sarina), Stuart (Townsville), Willowburn (Toowoomba) and Callemondah (Gladstone), with components supply and non-core maintenance sourced from third parties.”

So Sarina and Gladstone are located closer than Rockhampton to the CQ coal network? The "newer facilities” lone also condemns Aurizon for its failure to upgrade Rockhampton.

However, Aurizon did say it would work to offset the Rockhampton job losses by "undertaking a review of which metropolitan based roles have the potential to be relocated” here.

I urge Aurizon to come good on that promise and make it meaningful and not a token gesture.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aurizon aurizon job cuts aurizon rockhampton

