OPINION: Can we restore our community spirit in CQ?

KNOCK KNOCK: Dale Castle believes by knocking on your neighbour's door you could potentially save the lives of the elderly. Jordan Philp

DO YOU ever catch yourself longing for a simpler time?

Those of us who are old enough can remember a simpler time before the internet when we knew our neighbours, where kids were active, happy and carefree roaming the streets with impunity.

Today our neighbours are strangers and our kids are on the couch, wrapped in cotton wool, heads down engrossed in their electronic devices and slowly gaining weight.

Walking to work the other day, I ran into Rockhampton's new MP Barry O'Rourke and we got to talking about that simpler time when our neighbours were our mates and weren't afraid to pitch in to help out when we were in a tight spot.

Be that someone who could could tinker with your spluttering lawn mower or watch the kids while you brought in the groceries or had that elusive spare cup of sugar, there's plenty of ways a trusty neighbour could help us out.

Barry was talking wistfully about what we could do to bring back bring that sort of community spirit.

He suggested maybe we could have some sort of "good neighbour award” where people could be nominated for going beyond the call of neighbourly duty.

I floated the idea of a "meet your neighbour day” where you'd go around to knock on your neighbour's door and maybe offer them a fruit basket and stick around for a beer and a chin wag.

What do you think we could do to foster our community spirit?

Send us in a letter or a text to the editor with your suggestions.