OPINION: Carbon farming must at least triple by year 2030

Carbon farming must triple this decade, benefiting rural communities

WE recently concluded the 4th National Carbon Farming Forum with a real sense of excitement for what this growing industry can deliver for jobs, investment, and growth in regional communities.

Now eight years old with over 650 carbon farming projects around Australia, we need to at least triple the industry and its regional contributions by 2030 to help keep global warming to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

There are different methodologies, but farmers earn carbon money by managing trees, vegetation, fire, soil and livestock differently, storing carbon in the land or avoiding emissions.

Carbon farming helps address climate change but there are many other benefits.

Carbon farming provides an additional revenue stream for land managers and can help build resilience and sustainability, keeping farmers on country and employing others.

Recent federal and state government initiatives are assisting the growth of this important industry.

Developments include the Federal Government announcing funding towards improving soil carbon measurement technology and the establishment of a carbon farming methodology steering committee, involving the CMI, designed to develop new methodologies, within quicker timeframes.

The CMI is committed to assisting the development of carbon farming so it benefits land managers, communities and the climate.

Carbon Market Institute (CMI) CEO John Connor.

