OPINION: City pollies must find a heart

STARK PICTURE: This is what drought looks like, 90km south-west of Blackall. Lisa Alexander's photo featured on Sky News. Lisa Alexander

THE political powers of this nation have severely lost sight of what's truly important. Hearts are breaking, animals are dying on parched pastures, farmers and families living on the land are losing their long and traumatising battles against this disgusting drought.

Cuddling up in the comfort of the chaotic cocoons that we call cities and turning a blind eye to the wretched realities of the beautiful families in rural, regional and remote areas all across Australia is ignorance at its best.

The cracks in our communities are deepening just as badly as the cracks forming in the drought-stricken ground across our very own backyard. There are so many farming families that are crying for help. Meanwhile, on greener pastures, the people who are in powerful political positions capable of taking drastic, nation-wide action are neglecting to understand how serious this really is.

This is a crippling crisis that is destroying livelihoods and families and deeply impacting the mental, emotional and physical health of those affected. This is not something that should ever be swept under the rug or tossed heartlessly into the 'we'll deal with that later' pile.

It is a drought. A devastatingly destructive natural disaster. It comes silently but it strikes an extremely sinister blow so the true power of it should never be underestimated.

There's always a great deal of support during cyclone season and again when the floods follow after so where are the resources for relief and support now?

I feel like my television time is taken over by the big stories in big cities, continuously overshadowing the bigger stories currently unfolding at an abhorrently rapid rate in rural Australia. There is life past the concrete buildings and it is hanging by a thread. The farming industry is the beating heart of our nation and it is growing weaker with every passing drought-stricken day.

I pray that the political powers wake up and smell the strife soon. They need to work their worldly magic on the wilting well-being of our very own backyard, our very own family who need us now more than ever.

I understand that every day, we want to work towards making the world a better place but what better place to start than right here?

If we can't take responsibility and provide much needed aid right here at home, it vividly demonstrates that we are not fit to take on responsibilities anywhere else in the world.

It is overwhelmingly heart-warming to see communities banding together to provide relief and assistance where possible for struggling families enduring this devastation.

Every ounce of support counts! While rain struggles to stain the soils of rural Australia, donations will be equivalent to the precious drops that these inspirational families have been praying for for so long.

We can dig deep for those who dedicate their lives to supporting our communities nation-wide and visit a gorgeous group of volunteer miracle workers via 'The Official Aussie Helpers Page' on Facebook or their website https://aussiehelpers.org.au/ to make a life-changing donation.