OPINION: Commentary on state election looming in CQ

SOME cynical political pundits have said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was waiting for the result of the NRL Grand Final before calling the state election.

If the mighty North Queensland Cowboys did get up, what better time to call an election than when the entire northern region of Queensland was on cloud nine and ride that goodwill home to an election victory?

Cynicism aside, I know several Labor politicians have been taking some time off in the past week, no doubt to have some valuable rest and relaxation in advance of a tiring and tightly fought election campaign.

Battle lines have been drawn with the LNP, lead by Tim Nicholls, admitting they were in campaign mode already.

Local LNP candidates for Rockhampton, Douglas Rodgers and Keppel, Peter Blundell have already been doing their best to get their messages out there.

Which brings me to a puzzling situation.

I've contacted the Queensland Greens party and had a chat with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson when she landed into Rockhampton airport over the weekend and both parties are yet to either find or nominate their Rockhampton candidates for an election due to be called any day.

Are these parties shooting themselves in the foot by not already having their candidates in place, building a public profile, talking about the key issues for our region?

I guess we'll see soon enough.