OPINION: Community engagement or treachery?

NOT GOOD ENOUGH: Aurizon workers protest the mass layoffs.

AURIZON signed a Community Engagement Charter built on four key philosophies

1. Commitment to the principles of ZERO Harm in the communities Aurizon operates within.

2. Building sustainable positive relationships between Aurizon, the community and stakeholders for the long term.

3. Establishing a dialogue with stakeholders to improve mutual understanding and respect of potential impacts.

4. Building sustainable legacies in the communities in which we live and work, in line with our community investment priority areas.

In the light of this charter, do you believe that Aurizon is treating their few remaining rail employees, and this city and area, fairly and decently?

Given the devastation that the wholesale staff reductions, since their takeover of QR, have caused to our community, do you want to lay down and cop even more social upheaval, and unemployment?

Unemployment that affects every business and enterprise, and the welfare of the whole community?

I am coming out fighting, and I urge you do the same.

We need to send them thousands of emails (don't confine yourself to one) at community@ aurizon.com.au demanding that their Board reverse these gut wrenching decisions immediately.

This can work.

A. Bambrick

North Rockhampton