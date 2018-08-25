Concern about Browne Park's upgrade is uninformed

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John played in Mackay but Rockhampton is missing out on major events for lack of a suitable venue.

WE read with interest comments regarding the proposed stadium upgrade at Browne Park and wish the correspondents had taken the time to attend the public meeting (on February 28) and be properly informed.

Four main issues were raised: parking, stadium size, noise and maintenance.

Parking, as expected, has been raised as an issue and the consultants, via community feedback, are considering options including building in the cost of transport to ticketing as per most modern stadiums in Australia.

It should be remembered that previous sell-out crowds for NRL pre-season games of 5500 at Browne Park have not attracted any comment regarding parking and in fact when the crowd grew to 10,000 at the exciting Nitro Circus event in April 2017 there were no issues.

The management of Browne Park is considering up to only 10 major events per year.

The comments regarding stadium size seem to be errant. Research has shown that much larger stadiums are built on smaller blueprints around the world.

With the huge television deals being made on all sports in Australia, filling stadiums has become difficult and therefore the trend is to opt for boutique stadiums that are full, produce great atmosphere and assist TV ratings.

Input into the state's feasibility study has included the NRL, QRL, the Capras, the RRL, Queensland Rugby and Football Central Queensland Inc.

Noise, again as expected, has been raised as an issue and the stadium will be built in consultation with the Rockhampton Regional Council regarding this and no doubt sensible conditions will be imposed regarding noise and event finishing times.

Perhaps the greatest advantage of Browne Park appears to be its ability to cover maintenance costs.

An NRL team is currently not on the radar, but we hope to get NRL games.

At the same time we want to get a right-sized multi-purpose facility that has minimal impact on ratepayers and offers continued affordable entry and acceptable user costs.

It should be remembered that we envisage only up to 10 major events per year and not a weekly or fortnightly interruption.

In doing so, the economic benefits for our region will be huge and we see the stadium as a significant part of the revitalisation of the Rockhampton region.

The opportunity is here now and we believe the majority of people can't wait to see the big events - sports and entertainment - right here in Rocky.

We too await the outcomes of the state's feasibility study and the guide it will offer us going forward to give CQ a proud new gathering place - right in the middle of town.