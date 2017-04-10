OPINION: Credit to authorities for a job well done

A Rural Fire Service volunteer washes the shoes of an SES member while cleaning up in Berserker following the Rockhampton floods.

AS THE flood level starts to recede across the Rockhampton region, those affected will be able to start assessing the extent of damage in coming days.

Floods are stressful times for communities and the one we are living through at the moment is no different.

It's a sad reality but Rockhampton people have been through so many natural disasters in recent times that we have become somewhat "industry leaders” in managing our way through them.

They say no two floods are the same and this one has presented different challenges for our authorities.

That rain gauges washed away in a large part of the Fitzroy River catchment, leading to some initial concern about the approaching flood height at Rockhampton, is surely going to be one of the main areas to be reviewed in the near future.

But authorities deserve our recognition and respect for the great job they have done.

We have seen workers from big organisations - such as Rockhampton Regional Council, Ergon, the Queensland Police Service and SES - roll up their sleeves and do whatever is needed during these trying times.

Each has played a key role.

As have our leaders who have remained level-headed and calm. In the past few years there have been a number of natural disasters in different parts of the world.

People - large numbers of people - die in these events all over the globe.

The challenges we face are very real and important, but I'm so glad we have our authorities here looking after all of us. This is better than what happens elsewhere.