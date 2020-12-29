OPINION: criticism of NSW Queensland border closure

FACEBOOK

VIKKI CAMPION WRITES: In Queensland, anyone south of the border is colloquially known as a “Mexican”. Annastacia Palaszczuk has taken this a step further and, Trump-like, built a “wall” to keep them out.

Leona Shepherd - I am glad she’s keeping them out we don’t need a large outbreak here

Kevin Simmons - Why is it the NSW premier is up Qld and not the other states for not opening its borders to to them

Jeffrey Murphy - Build that wall anna

Paul Richardson - Keeping it safe for all you old people . Because if you catch it you could die or become very ill and not get the hospital treatment because it is a system that could not handle the influx of sick people . Isn’t it 2500 dying each day in America . So use your small brains and realise you are safe because our politicians and health minister are keeping it this way .

Roslyn Svensen - Paul Richardson We do not have the population like America has. California has recorded 2 million deaths even with the strictest lockdown rules. Anna allowed the two football games to go ahead with no social distancing and there wasn’t one case from them. The only cases we have are people returning home from overseas.

Paul Richardson - Roslyn Svensen and you still bang on about being safe . We have been kept safe . Well let them in , is that is what you want . Let the new strain up here . See if you live through it . Wow does this not sink into your head , 2 million dead and Australia I don’t know maybe a thousand , how many dead if it was let loose here

Roslyn Svensen - Paul Richardson Paul 908 have died. The majority of those in Victoria in the winter months. Queenslanders enjoy a better lifestyle with less high density living and a lot warmer climate. And those cases are quarantining before they let them loose.

