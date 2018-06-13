OPINION: Diversity now firmly on the agenda

CONTROVERSIAL VIDEO: The Rockhampton Can video was taken down due to a lack of diversity.

INTERNATIONAL coverage of the video 'whitewash' controversy clearly touched a nerve with Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Cr Strelow was quick to hit social media today, posting a passionate defence of her and the council's actions at 5.30am.

In Cr Strelow's eyes, the story should have ended when council pulled down the tourism video.

Ambitious journalists, spearheaded by the ABC, were accused of making assumptions and mileage.

And journalists who have made their home here were warned they could either build up or destroy the community they have adopted.

"The irony of course is that the video clip was never 'all white'," Cr Strelow now tells us.

I watched the video several times and the overriding theme I was left with was white faces dancing, prancing, and eating.

Cr Strelow now informs us that the fleeting two-second shot of a woman rowing on the Fitzroy was "of a proud Darumbal woman."

"The treetop canopy shot on Mount Archer has a young woman who is clearly of Asian descent", she added. Really?

By Cr Strelow's very own admission, the ad did not fully promote diversity.

"The opening images of an amazingly talented Darumbal woman rowing on the mighty Fitzroy clearly do not represent the full depth of the indigenous contribution to community life."

Cr Strelow also conceded that council's promotional material generally lacked appropriate representation of Rockhampton's diversity.

Rather than attack journalists for doing their job, let's hope that coverage of this issue has led to a wider awareness about how we can better recognise our indigenous history