Opinion: Forget FIFO Landry attacks, we want ALP CQ senator

OPINION by Adam Wratten

ONE of the things that irks me about Central Queensland's current political scene is the cheap political point-scoring that stops genuine progress from happening.

My point here... there are other ways for Labor to represent our region at a federal opposition level than having a Gold Coast-based senator fly in to score political mileage points.

More often than not these fly-in, fly-out visits have seen Senator Murray Watt having a say, or should it be spray, about Michelle Landry.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry Trish Bowman

I am not in any way saying this political practice is out of synch with what's happening in other parts of the country and to an extent, I accept this to be part of the process.

But I do think the recent election result demonstrates our electorate is fed up of this modus operandi.

Actions speak louder than words.

On the whole, politicians are generally well-intentioned people out to do good in the community.

OPINION: O'Rourke needs Landry and vice versa after horror poll.

It would be rare to find a politician in Central Queensland who hasn't made significant sacrifices in their life and put their self-interest first.

While I understand the need for Labor to keep the government honest and highlight other options in this part of the world, this voice has so much more weight when it's delivered by someone from Central Queensland who lives here and can deliver it in a timely fashion - not after flights have been co-ordinated .

It's time Labor showed its seriousness to our region by having a senator based in CQ.

Queensland has 12 senators.

Four are from the ALP.

Bet you can guess how many of these live here and how many in the southeast corner?

You'd be right if you said zero and four respectively.

Why wouldn't an ALP senator want to be based in an area so steeped in Labor history?

A Labor message would have far more oomph when it's a politician's son or daughter looking for a job in town, when it's one of their family members complaining about slow internet speeds or when it's one of their relatives losing their weekend penalty rates.

If ALP powerbrokers want to check out The Morning Bulletin's property guide today they will find hundreds of great homes, at a much better price than is currently available in the southeast corner.

Senator Matt Canavan moved with his family to live in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK091117csatellite4

The LNP's Matt Canavan made the brave decision to bring his family to Rockhampton. It's a move that clearly shows he has a vested interest in our region and sees a viable future here. We know that he will want to see his children succeed in life and won't want to see them at a disadvantage to their city cousins.

We don't want movement on big projects, such as the levee and Rookwood, being compromised by political attacks that achieve little more than perceived mileage against the old enemy while forcing local politicians into their respective party corners again.

Our politicians need to be here, living the Central Queensland lifestyle, working together to deliver results for the region.