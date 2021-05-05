OPINION: Give more than love this Mother’s Day

Cancer Council Queensland is urging people to turn Mother's Day breakfast into a pink fundraiser or to buy mum some pink ribbon accessories to wear on the day,

Cancer Council Queensland is urging people to turn Mother's Day breakfast into a pink fundraiser or to buy mum some pink ribbon accessories to wear on the day,

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Hosting a pink fundraiser supports cancer fight

I am writing to encourage the community to help make a difference in the lives of mums impacted by cancer this Mother’s Day.

One in six Queensland women will be diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer in their lifetime - these women are our mothers, sisters, daughters and friends.

Supporting is easy - you could turn Mother’s Day breakfast into a pink fundraiser or buy mum some pink ribbon accessories to don on the day, to help raise funds and awareness for women’s cancers.

Every year, 4200 Queensland women are diagnosed with a breast or gynaecological cancer.

Hosting a pink fundraiser supports each of these women and the community surrounding them, by funding our life-saving cancer research, prevention programs and support services.

One of our support services is the 13 11 20 Support Service or, as we like to call it, the gateway to all our emotional and practical services.

Last year, 76 per cent of callers who had cancer at the time or who dealt with it in the past were and 81 per cent of family and friend callers were female.

This Mother’s Day know that our incredible 13 11 20 team will be there for the mums in need.

Through 13 11 20, we want to help Queenslanders find the answers. Our team can share cancer information, emotional and practical support.

We can also refer you to Cancer Council Queensland’s support programs and services.

This is a confidential service available Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm. Anyone can call Cancer Council 13 11 20 – people living with cancer, their families, carers and friends, people wanting to reduce their cancer risk, teachers, students and healthcare professionals.

To register your pink fundraiser please visit www.doitforcancer.com.au/ways-to-do-it/host-a-pink-fundraiser.

If you or a loved one needs support following a cancer diagnosis, please call 13 11 20 or visit cancerqld.org.au.

Ms Chris McMillan, CEO, Cancer Council Queensland

HARRY’S VIEW ON WOMAN BEGGING PM FOR HELP

Harry's view on woman begging for help for her family in Cameroon.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

NEV. Beef Week brings so much prosperity to Rocky it would great if it could happen every two years, three years is a long time. Not only does Beef Week give the local economy a big kick, it puts Rocky in the national spotlight. Perhaps we should push the case for it to become a biennial event.

ANON. State Govt to build more housing for low to middle workers, all our tax dollars being spend in SEQ. We don’t have a voice in Rocky. A new party needs to be formed in the Qld rental party then we might have a voice.

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.