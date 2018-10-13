OPINION: Hope for a new beginning on GKI

WITH all the interest and excitement around Great Keppel Island this week it's been most pleasing to see investor Isabella Wei reach out to the island's traditional owners, the Woppaburra.

She was genuinely excited when I spoke with her this week about the prospect of sitting around a campfire and hearing the history and true story of the island from the elders.

Yesterday, Warinkil Auntie Glenice Croft also agreed they would like to do the same.

It's only 116 years since the Woppaburra were forcibly removed from their home on Kanome (GKI); the memories are recent and raw.

Their true story is agonising and it really needs to be understood.

Auntie Glenice recognised the respect Isabella Wei has shown for their culture and says it's necessary for them to meet.

Tower Holdings were not willing to do that and I really hope this is a new beginning for the recognition of Woppa culture on their own land and beyond.

The Woppaburra have a Native Title claim, a Woppa Land Trust, a Traditional Uses of Marine Resources Agreement and the most leased land on the island.

None of that can be ignored and it appears the likely new owners have no intention of doing that.

As Auntie Glenice says, there are things the Woppaburra are still fighting for, and in the spirit of open communication and mutual respect, let's hope the common ground can be found and a new era can begin.