OPINION: Hope for hidden victims of child sex revelations

Hundreds of people gathered to farewell Father Mick Hayes when he died in 2011. Chris Ison

OPINION

CHIEF REPORTER- Christine McKee

FOR the past two days I've been reporting on allegations of child rape and other sexual abuses of Aboriginal children by two of Rockhampton's most respected Catholic priests, Father Mick Hayes and Father Grove Johnson.

The revelations came about in a book being released tomorrow.

Tjanara Goreng Goreng's story is as horrific as it is hopeful.

That Tjanara, now 60, has healed from that pain, is testimony to her strength and determination to not be defined by what happened to her.

Her book, A Long Way From No Go, tells not just her own story, but shows survivors of sexual abuse that there is hope, that suicide is not the answer.

But in sharing her story I am only too aware of the pain and suffering this brings to the Rockhampton and Yeppoon Catholic communities where the two men were loved, respected and looked up to by hundreds, if not thousands of people over the years.

Father Mick Hayes was heralded for his tireless work in social justice for Indigenous people but has now been accused for a second time of child sexual assault.

Tjanara herself was able to separate the sexual abuse she endured with the work Fr Mick Hayes did for her own people.

It represents a terrible dichotomy and explains in part her reasons for taking so long to speak out.

But out of the ashes of tragedy, there is hope and Tjanara today is embodiment of that hope.

It's important her story is told. Her book is not an easy read, but it shows light at the end of a very dark tunnel.

My hope for the Catholic Church here, is that same light can be found.

The story continues tomorrow.