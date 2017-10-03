28°
News

OPINION: Howard has SSM argument upside down

MESSAGE SCRAMBLED: John Howard at an
MESSAGE SCRAMBLED: John Howard at an "in-conversation” event hosted by the United States Studies Centre at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney in July. DANIEL MUNOZ

I DON'T understand why John Howard is buying into the marriage argument. He is now 78, and seems to have got it all upside down.

As everyone knows, florists, cake makers, hire car drivers, photographers and wedding reception hall operators are all gay. But not one of them has ever discriminated against Christians by refusing to provide their services for a Christian marriage. There is just no problem here.

If Christians like John Howard are worried nevertheless, there's any easy way for them to resolve their issues. Voting Yes will ensure that gays won't be able to discriminate against Christians, and that Christians will have the same rights as gays all the way into the future.

So there we are. It's more than just OK to vote Yes - that's how Christians can become equal to everyone else.

GTW Agnew

Coopers Plains

Topics:  john howard letters to the editor same sex marriage

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
How $120 turned into $1M raised for the Capricorn Coast

How $120 turned into $1M raised for the Capricorn Coast

Brian Dorey looks back on Pinefest's 50-year legacy in Yeppoon

Rocky duo named in Kangaroos' World Cup squad

Rockhampton's Cameron Munster is one of six debutants named in the Kangaroos squad for the 2017 World Cup.

Munster, Hunt included in Mal Meninga's 24-man squad

OPINION: Commentary on state election looming in CQ

CQ VISIT: Pauline Hanson arriving at Rockhampton Airport with Keppel One Nation candidate Matt Loth.

With the state election due any days, CQ politicians are preparing.

Pop-up shop creates stimulating art environment in Yeppoon's heart

IN THE PICTURE: Artist Jet James at For Arts Sake pop up art shop in Yeppoon.

Workshops, art battles, artworks for sale at pop up shop

Local Partners