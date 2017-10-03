OPINION: Howard has SSM argument upside down

MESSAGE SCRAMBLED: John Howard at an "in-conversation” event hosted by the United States Studies Centre at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney in July.

I DON'T understand why John Howard is buying into the marriage argument. He is now 78, and seems to have got it all upside down.

As everyone knows, florists, cake makers, hire car drivers, photographers and wedding reception hall operators are all gay. But not one of them has ever discriminated against Christians by refusing to provide their services for a Christian marriage. There is just no problem here.

If Christians like John Howard are worried nevertheless, there's any easy way for them to resolve their issues. Voting Yes will ensure that gays won't be able to discriminate against Christians, and that Christians will have the same rights as gays all the way into the future.

So there we are. It's more than just OK to vote Yes - that's how Christians can become equal to everyone else.

GTW Agnew

Coopers Plains