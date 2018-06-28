OPINION: Is this the start of a Blues dynasty?

James Roberts celebrating victory with Blues fans at full time in Game 2 of the NSW v QLD State of Origin series at ANZ Stadium, Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

I know what you're going to say.

It was two games. It's one series. New South Wales have won only two series since 2006, don't even start dropping the 'd' word.

It could be premature to talk a State of Origin dynasty, but that is exactly how I felt when I saw the team Brad Fittler picked before Game I.

Two wins later, the series locked up and just a few short weeks until the Blues are awarded the Origin shield at Queensland's spiritual home, Lang Park, and this NSW squad is a sight to behold.

Stories are now coming out about their preparation.

How Fittler didn't know, or seem to care too much about, who Queensland picked in its Origin team.

How NSW didn't do video sessions on the Maroons, instead focusing on playing their style of game rather than try to counter what Queensland delivers.

How Jack de Belin, and I'm sure several others, played through tough injuries to make their mark in the Origin arena.

This victorious NSW team is young, vibrant, enthusiastic, can defend extremely well (as shown when reduced to 12 men with Game II on the line), and - best of all - can score points.

It's what the Maroons lacked this year.

Sure, Queensland looked great at the start of Origin II when soon-to-retire Billy Slater had the ball in hand, but it didn't last long.

For most of the game, the Maroons looked like a team that didn't know how to score points. NSW were dangerous every time they had the ball.

There is a lot to be excited about for NSW fans, which could mean the start of some misery for Queensland.