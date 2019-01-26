OPINION: It is time for the Carmichael mine to go ahead.

Margaret Strelow tours Kershaw Gardens at it starts to take shape.

Margaret Strelow tours Kershaw Gardens at it starts to take shape. Chris Ison ROK210618cKershaw8

The State Government has decided on an 'extra' review for Adani's Black-throated Finch Management Plan.

This, after many months of the company's experts going backwards and forwards making changes, receiving feedback from the Government's 'in house' experts. They thought they had it right.

And this extra review is to be conducted by an 'independent' who is a vocal opponent of coal (a sentiment that Professor Brendan Wintle denies - see the full story on page 10 of Saturday's edition of The Morning Bulletin).

Premier, we are just asking for a level playing field for Adani, not any favours, just the same deal another miner would get.

We are not waiting for 'someone else' to deliver real jobs in Rockhampton.

We watched the railway workshops close and other government jobs gradually creep down south.

We watched opportunities being given to other regional cities while we were left battered and bruised by de-amalgamation.

But we fought our way back and renewed our community infrastructure with some great support from both State and Federal Governments.

And then we rolled up our courage, put our shoulder to the wheel and placed our own money on the table in a bid to buy the jobs that we desperately need.

We decided to 'back in' a project that appeared to have the support of Government.

For several months we have watched activists break the law, lie and bully anyone who stands up to them, and we've watched as the Courts have found in favour of Adani over and over again.

In fact, the CEO of the Australian Conservation Foundation has admitted they only picked on Adani because they are the most likely mine to get started in the Galilee Basin.

But the Rockhampton community is resilient.

We had faith in the process.

And we know that there is a strong argument that Australian coal (as a replacement for coals from some other countries) can be a part of the world's solution to lower carbon emissions.

Premier, I sat beside you in India when you declared to Mr Adani that you supported his project.

Now you say you support it 'if it stacks up financially and environmentally'.

Which would be okay, except you then make those 'bars' higher for Adani than for anyone else.

You blocked their NAIF loan even though you have since said (in Parliament) that a loan for any other mine in the Galilee Basin won't automatically get blocked.

It's just a special rule for Adani.

And now this - another special rule for Adani.

The Federal Government's environmental experts have already okayed Adani's plan.

Rockhampton is getting a bit sick of 'always the bridesmaid'.

We are grateful for big infrastructure projects but we really need permanent self-sustaining jobs.