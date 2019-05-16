OPINION: Keep calm as levee proceeds

IT'S good to see the $60m South Rockhampton levee being fast-tracked by the Queensland Government, but let's hope the process doesn't get side-tracked by flow-on effects coming from the sky-is-falling theories that are bound to resurface during public consultation.

Many of us will have fond memories of the public information sessions that Rockhampton Regional Council held just a few years ago when it was building a case for the levee.

Some may even recall tempers flaring with at least one instance where punches were thrown.

Now we are facing another four weeks of public consultation brought on by the State Government exercising due process after it became the major player in this project.

Minister for State Development Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick, said assessment of the levee was progressing via a Ministerial Infrastructure Designation.

FLOODED: Forget cars, boats were the vehicle of choice for locals needing to get to and from their homes around Depot Hill and the CBD during the 2010-11 floods. Allan Reinikka

"No further development approvals will be required, however, the MID process ensures environmental assessment and community consultation still occurs,” he said.

But I would hope we have moved well beyond the scaremongering period and have reached calmer waters around this vital infrastructure.

I would remind Rockhampton citizens that world-class engineers have put this plan together and that it's their advice and that of State Government experts that you should listen carefully to if you still harbour concerns.

Let's hope no one finds a black-throated finch this late in proceedings.

-- Frazer Pearce